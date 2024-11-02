NFL insider adds fuel to Maxx Crosby trade rumors, potential Las Vegas Raiders exit

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Several NFL teams would love to add edge rusher Maxx Crosby, but would the Las Vegas Raiders be willing to trade their face of the franchise?

On Yahoo Sports’ “Inside Coverage” podcast, NFL insider Charles Robinson says teams will constantly reach out to the Raiders this offseason about Crosby’s availability.

“This offseason is going to be a Maxx Crosby offseason — 1,000 percent,” noted Robinson. “They are absolutely going to get peppered with: ‘Is Crosby available? Is Crosby available?'”

However, Robinson doesn’t think the Raiders will part with Crosby since owner Mark Davis “loves him.” That won’t stop teams from trying, though.

“But I think the question is gonna be, and I think this is what teams want to know and they’re going to put the feelers out, ‘Is Maxx happy? Someone ask Max, are you happy? Because are you gonna keep burning your prime here?'” Robinson said.

Crosby is having another All-Pro year for the 2-6 Raiders. He has 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, and three pass deflections.

Maxx Crosby wants to be a Las Vegas Raider for life

Despite the trade speculation, Crosby has repeatedly reiterated he doesn’t want to leave Las Vegas.

“I’m sitting here innocently and just doing what I do, and I feel like I got to like address it with my teammates,” Crosby said. “I’m like, ‘I’m not trying to leave.’ I don’t have 100 percent control and all that, but I want to be here. I want to be silver and black. I’ll say it loud and f****** clear: I want to be a Raider. I’ve said that over and over and over again.”

Owner Mark Davis also told ESPN that Crosby won’t be traded — at the deadline or after the season.

“We’re Not Trading Maxx Crosby,” Davis said in an email to ESPN. “Before Or After The Trade Deadline!!!”

