Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds surprising pick among MLB execs to ‘make noise’ this offseason

In a new ESPN poll of MLB executives, the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds are viewed as teams expected to make some notable moves this offseason.

Obviously, the Royals and Reds did not win a World Series in 2024. However, there is a lot of excitement regarding both teams heading into the offseason. Kansas City surprised many with a late-season surge to earn a playoff spot this fall. While Cincy showed more proof that they very much have a roster on the cusp of being a division title contender.

Last offseason both clubs were active in the offseason and made some meaningful moves on the open market. The Royals’ additions of pitchers Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha played a major role in reaching the 2024 playoffs. The Reds on the other hand added impact veterans like Frankie Montas and Nick Martinez.

Well, it seems many executives around the game expect both clubs to again be active and aggressive to improve their rosters this winter.

Kansas City Royals record (2024): 86-76

Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds expected to make more notable moves this winter

On Tuesday, ESPN released the results from questions they posed to 18 different MLB execs. One of the interesting inquiries they made was on “Which smaller-market team will make the most noise this offseason?” Both the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds received the top votes from those polled.

“Our panel predicts another active winter for a Royals front office that surprised many with its signings last offseason,” ESPN revealed. “Kansas City didn’t show up in any of the free agent picks for specific players. But voters who chose the Royals here were pretty confident they’d make some noise after an unexpected postseason run.

Cincinnati Reds record (2024): 77-85

“‘Royals have an early start in this category by retaining [Michael] Wacha,'” one voter said.

The Reds were a popular choice with execs due to a belief that the hiring of Terry Francona to be their new skipper guarantees they will make a hard push to give him a roster that can compete for the NL Central title.

“‘I’ll take the Reds just because of Tito,'” one executive said. “‘They’re not that far off. One good hitter and pitcher puts them in the thick of the [NL] Central.'”

