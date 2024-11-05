MLB insider reveals Cincinnati Reds have huge and exciting roster goals heading into GM meetings

Credit: Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

While the Cincinnati Reds have never been known for wheeling and dealing in the offseason, that is expected to change this winter.

After losing 100 games three years ago, the Reds’ talent development efforts have started to bear fruit in the last couple of seasons. For the first time in a long time, it looks like the roster finally has a few players that can be building blocks for a winning club over the next decade.

Shortstop Elly De La Cruz has superstar potential. Spencer Steer has turned into a rock-solid power bat in the lineup. Hunter Greene has the potential to be an ace for many years to come. And he is backed by a pair of talented 20-somethings Andrew Abbott and Nick Lodolo. The roster’s upside is why coaching legend Terry Francona decided to be the team’s new manager.

Hiring the man who finally brought a championship and then some to Boston was a bold move. It shows how much belief the front office has in the roster turning into a powerhouse in the NL Central. However, the current roster is still not enough to compete with teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers. But that could soon change.

Cincinnati Reds record (2024): 77-85

Cincinnati Reds expected to be active in free agent AND trade market this winter

“You don’t lure Terry Francona out of retirement and pay him big bucks if you don’t plan on winning the NL Central and go where no Reds team has gone since 1990,” USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale wrote on Monday. “The Reds are knocking on the playoff door with their array of brilliant, young talent. There’s no way they should be mediocre with the best all-around talent in the division.

“The Reds plan to spend, and trade, acquiring a few key pieces to push them over the top. If they didn’t have big plans, Francona never would have taken the job.”

The Cincinnati Reds had the sixth-lowest payroll in MLB ($100.2 million) last season. However, that will go down to just $38 million heading into the offseason. Jeimer Candelario ($15 million) is the highest-paid player on the roster for 2025.

Now this doesn’t mean they will go after players like Juan Soto or Corbin Burnes in free agency. But maybe impact talents like Christian Walker, Michael Wacha or Clay Holmes could be in play. Furthermore, targeting a trade for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet and investing some big salary cap space in the stud pitcher is another realistic option this offseason.

