Cincinnati Reds reportedly discussing trading former Rookie of the Year to Kansas City Royals for pitcher

A significant trade is potentially developing between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals.

The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans and Ken Rosenthal report there have been discussions about the Reds sending former National League Rookie of the Year Jonathan India to the Kansas City Royals for pitcher Brady Singer.

The two were teammates at the University of Florida and were both first-round draft picks in 2018.

The Royals are looking to shore up their infield with second baseman India. According to The Athletic, the Royals used five different players at second base in 2024. If Kansas City acquires India, he would be under club control for two more seasons.

India would also fill the Royals’ need for a leadoff hitter. Kansas City’s leadoff batters posted a paltry .270 on-base percentage in 2024, while India has maintained a career .368 on-base percentage.

India has become expendable because of the Reds’ abundance of young infielders. He potentially could have been moved last season, but Matt McClain missed all of 2024 due to shoulder and rib injuries.

India slashed .248/.357/.392 in 2024, with 15 home runs, 28 doubles, and 84 runs scored in 2024.

What would the Cincinnati Reds get in Brady Singer?

As for the Reds, Singer would be another reliable arm to slot in with Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott, and Nick Lodolo. Cincinnati also has Rhett Lowder waiting in the wings.

Singer had one of the best seasons of his career in 2024. He made 32 starts, striking out 170 batters in 179⅔ innings, walked only 54, posted a 3.71 ERA, and recorded a 114 ERA+. Singer is also under club control for two more seasons.

The Reds used 11 different starting pitchers last season due to injuries.

Despite the talks, The Athletic reports the deal was not close on Saturday. It might be some time before something gets done.

