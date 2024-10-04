Cincinnati Reds hire two-time World Series-winning manager Terry Francona

Credit: Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

In the middle of the 2023 season, the Cincinnati Reds signed manager David Bell to an extension. Just over a year later, they fired him following a 76-81 record. Bell managed the Reds for six seasons, where he had a 409-456 record, reaching the postseason once, back in 2020.

Less than two weeks after moving on from Bell, the Reds have already found their new clubhouse leader, and it’s a big name.

Cincinnati Reds hire Terry Francona as new manager

A year ago, Terry Francona stepped down from managing the Cleveland Guardians after 11 seasons with the team. Just as quickly as he left, he’s suddenly coming back.

According to ESPN’s MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Cincinnati Reds are hiring Francona to be their new manager.

As ESPN’s Jeff Passan noted, Francona now takes command of a young squad that features Elly De La Cruz and Hunter Greene, but it’s also a team he once played for.

Francona, 65, brings 23 years of managerial experience to Cincinnati, including two World Series wins with the Boston Red Sox. The Reds had 77 wins this season. Meanwhile, Francona has had just one season with 76 or fewer wins since 2001.

Seeing how quickly he can achieve results in Cincinnati will be a fascinating storyline to follow as the 2025 season develops.

