Kansas City Chiefs rumors tie team to Pro Bowl receiver

Even before the 2024 NFL season could officially kick off, the Kansas City Chiefs had been linked to potential wide receiver upgrades. Hollywood Brown went down with a shoulder injury sustained in the preseason. Then, in Week 4, their fate worsened when Rashee Rice suffered a knee injury that he still hasn’t recovered from.

Of course, the Chiefs have since added reinforcements, such as trading for DeAndre Hopkins and signing JuJu Smith-Schuster. But a team led by Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid can seemingly never have enough playmakers, and now the Chiefs could be considering adding another Pro Bowl talent to the mix.

Just before the NFL trade deadline passed, we learned that the Kansas City Chiefs were still shopping for roster upgrades following the Hopkins trade. One of the players who got away, was one-time Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson.

The Panthers were looking to trade Johnson, since he’ll be a free agent at season’s end. Carolina is expected to overhaul their receiving corps this offseason, and he 28-year-old wasn’t a part of their future plans.

So, Carolina dealt him, plus a sixth-round pick to Baltimore in exchange for a fifth-round selection. Johnson was expected to see immediate playing time for a Ravens team that appeared to be one of the NFL’s best. Yet, He only started one out of the four games he appeared in, catching one pass for six yards.

He reportedly later refused to enter the game despite the coaching staff’s request. This led to Johnson being suspended, and later released from the team, where the veteran is subject to waivers.

Now, ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggests Johnson could end up joining the Chiefs or Chargers. But with both teams bound for the playoffs, a team with fewer wins could interrupt the Chargers or Chiefs’ possible plans to place a waiver claim on the former Steelers and Panthers receiver.

