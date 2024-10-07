Kansas City Chiefs get positive update on Rashee Rice’s injury status

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Shortly after Rashee Rice injured his knee after colliding with Patrick Mahomes in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, many fans feared the worst. Rice’s knee could be seen buckling in slow-motion, bending in a way that human ligatures are not supposed to flex.

After the game, Chiefs coach Andy Reid admitted his receiver’s knee injury “didn’t look good.” Four days later, Rice landed on injured reserve, which automatically rules him out from Weeks 5-8. Yet, everyone’s been waiting for a bigger update on the Chiefs’ star receiver’s status. Is he out for the season?

Related: NFL MVP odds: Where does Patrick Mahomes stand?

Rashee Rice not expected to miss entire Kansas City Chiefs season

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Officially, the Kansas City Chiefs were still waiting for the swelling to go down in Rashee Rice’s knee before making any concrete statements. On Monday, Rice is expected to undergo surgery on his knee, but it’s not yet known what type of procedure he’s having.

Yet, ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently provided another injury update on Rice, and it’s better than many expected.

“There remains hope that Rice could return this season and be sidelined six to eight weeks, according to league sources, but nothing will be determined until early next week at the earliest. It is difficult to know how realistic it is that Rice could return this season, although the Chiefs have not given up hopes of that possibility yet.” Adam Schefter on Rashee Rice’s injury

The Chiefs are still waiting to learn how long Rice will be sidelined. Once they get the information they’re seeking, Kansas City will then decide whether more reinforcements are needed.

With the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline representing Kansas City’s final chance to make significant roster additions, don’t be surprised if the Chiefs get involved in trade discussions with other teams over the next few weeks.

Related: 5 Kansas City Chiefs WR targets after Rashee Rice injury