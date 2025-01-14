How To Watch the Toronto Maple Leafs: Your Best Options 2025

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Even with the change in coaching staff, the Toronto Maple Leafs are having a great season. It’s safe to say Coach Craig Berube and his team have their eyes on a 14th Stanley Cup.

For 2024-2025, the Maple Leafs are putting in a phenomenal effort on the ice, placing them third in the Atlantic Division and fifth in the Eastern Conference. They are competitive and destined to make the playoffs once again. This season, the Maple Leafs are securing a solid record.

Even though watching Canadian teams in the United States can be challenging, some networks will air the games. But, we can save you the headache of flipping through channels to find a streaming service that will lock you into the action. Best of all, utilizing sports streaming services will allow you to catch every play anywhere you happen to be. Check out the games scheduled throughout the season and learn more about how to watch.

What channels are Toronto Maple Leafs games on?

Unlike most American teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs are not associated with any regional sports networks (RSNs). You’ll only be able to keep up with them on national networks. The team also airs some games on Max, which is good news for HBO fans who already have the premium channel to keep up with White Lotus.

DIRECTV STREAM Hulu + Live TV Sling TV Fubo YouTube TV ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NHL Network ✔ ✔ ✔ Max ✔ ✔ ✔ TruTV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the Toronto Maple Leafs on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the best choices for watching the Maple Leafs because the platform offers every network you need to watch the team in the U.S. DIRECTV STREAM’s starter package called the Entertainment package, costs $86.99 per month and has 90+ channels. You can get more channels with the Choice, Ultimate, and Premier plans, ranging in price from $114.99 to $169.99, to get more than 100 channels. While Max is not included in the lineup, you can add it as a premium network for an extra monthly cost.

In addition to channels carrying NHL, DIRECTV STREAM carries NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, MLB Network, CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports 2, Tennis Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, and Big Ten Network. All customers get unlimited DVR space.

Watch the Toronto Maple Leafs on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV has a single base plan at $82.99 per month, or $95.99 if you want to remove ads on the on-demand library content. Hulu has ESPN, TNT, and truTV in its 90+ network lineup. You can add Max to your service for $15.99 per month. All Hulu + Live TV customers now get ESPN Plus and Disney Plus as a part of their plan at no extra cost. It’s easy to use Hulu credentials to log in to ESPN Plus. You’ll also get unlimited DVR storage and can save recordings for up to nine months.

Hulu doesn’t have the NHL Network. However, it does carry networks like ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NFL Network, TNT, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network. The Hulu + Live TV Sports Add-on for $9.99 per month will give you NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, FanDuel Racing, MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, and Sportsman Channel.

Watch the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the best and most affordable ways to watch Canadian hockey in the U.S. You can choose from Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans at $45.99 per month or go with Sling Orange & Blue at $60.99 per month. Sling TV lets you watch the Leafs on everything but Max. You can watch the Toronto Maple Leafs on a plethora of devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Xbox.

Sling also offers Sports Extra add-on packages for $11 that carry NHL Network. These extras also have NBA TV, MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, Tennis Channel, SEC Network, NFL RedZone, and Golf Channel. Sling Orange and Sling Blue sports add-ons are both priced at $11. Sling TV only has just 50 hours of DVR space unless you pay $5 per month to upgrade to 200 hours.

Watch the Toronto Maple Leafs on Fubo

Priced from $79.99 to $99.99, Fubo’s three plans have a wide variety of channels. You can use the service to access ESPN and NHL Network. Unfortunately, Fubo doesn’t have a Max add-on or include TNT and truTV in the lineup. That being said, the platform began as a soccer-centric streaming service and it still has a lot to offer sports fans.

You can also use Fubo to watch Fox Sports 1 (FS1), NFL Network, Big Ten Network, Golf Channel, and Fubo Sports. The Sports Lite Add-on includes NHL Network, NBA TV, MLB Network, and other sports favorites for an extra $9.99 per month. Customers in all plans get unlimited DVR storage.

Watch the Toronto Maple Leafs on YouTube TV

YouTube TV offers a single base plan for $82.99 per month. Like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV lacks NHL Network. However, you will have every other channel that carries the Maple Leafs in the U.S. The Max add-on can be purchased independently or as a part of the Entertainment Plus add-on which also has STARZ and Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME.

YouTube TV has more than 100 channels in total, including NFL Network, FS1, FS2, the CBS Sports Network, and the Tennis Channel. YouTube TV also has a Sports Plus add-on for $10.99 per month. This add-on has 13 sports networks, including beIN SPORTS, NFL RedZone from NFL Network, Fox Soccer Plus, Billiard TV, FanDuel TV, Fight Network, and Impact Wrestling. In addition to unlimited DVR and three simultaneous streams, it’s the exclusive home of the NFL Sunday Ticket.

Watch the Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is a standalone app separate from the ESPN channel. The app airs some NHL games, plus college basketball, college football, golf, and more. You can get the ESPN Plus app on its own for $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Hulu + Live TV customers also get ESPN Plus app as a part of their service at no extra cost. You can log in to ESPN with your Hulu username and password as soon as your Hulu + Live TV account is active.

FAQ

How can I watch the Toronto Maple Leafs game tonight?

The Toronto Maple Leafs air on ESPN, ESPN Plus, TNT, truTV, NHL Network, and Max in the United States. Every game is not on every network, so refer to the team’s official schedule to see where the game is airing tonight.

Can you watch Leafs games on Amazon Prime?

You’ll need to add Sportsnet to your Amazon Prime service to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs. The channel costs $19.99 per month and can be canceled any time.

Do the Toronto Maple Leafs have an app?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have an app for Apple and Android devices. You can use the app to track games in real time, including scores and shot charts.