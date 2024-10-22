How To Watch the Milwaukee Brewers: Best Options 2024

Credit: Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Brewers started the season exceptionally well. Led by the steady bat of William Contreras and pitcher Freddy Peralta, it’s no surprise they’ve become one of the more consistent teams in the NL Central. The Brewers made it to the 2024 postseason, but unfortunately lost the NL Wild Card 2-1 against the Mets.

Although the postseason didn’t end as planned, fans can now gear up for the 2025 regular season. If you want to catch a Milwaukee Brewers livestream, we’ll help. Our guide shows you which channel airs Brewers games. We’ll also provide all the information you need to compare live TV streaming platforms based on the channels you need.

What channels are Milwaukee Brewers games on?

Local fans can catch regional action on FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. Out-of-market fans will need MLB.TV to catch many regular season games. On top of this, you’ll want a service offering ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and TBS.

With this in mind, here’s a look at which providers offer these channels.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin ✓ ✓ ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Fox ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓* ✓ FS1 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ TBS ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ MLB Network ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch the Milwaukee Brewers on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $114.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the best ways to catch most Brewers games live. Each package features ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1, and TBS. If you want FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, subscribe to the Choice package or above. While the service can be expensive compared to other providers, depending on which package and add-ons you choose, you also receive unique perks. DIRECTV STREAM is the only provider offering unlimited device streams with any plan, while on your home network. In addition, each plan comes with unlimited DVR.

Watch the Milwaukee Brewers on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Fubo has an extensive sports channel offering, giving Brewers fans a chance to stream many games live. With the Pro package, you’ll receive ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, and the MLB Network. The only drawback is that Fubo doesn’t offer TBS. That means you might miss the occasional primetime matchup. That aside, all of Fubo’s plans come with 10 device streams and 1,000 hours of DVR, making it a great option for baseball fans.

Watch the Milwaukee Brewers on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Hulu + Live TV offers Brewers fans a chance to see some games live. The live TV package features ESPN, TBS, Fox, Fox Sports 1, and MLB Network. The package also has unlimited DVR and access to content from Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus. The only downside is that Hulu doesn’t have FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. For local fans, you’ll need to supplement coverage with a service offering that channel, while out-of-market fans can subscribe to MLB.TV.

Watch the Milwaukee Brewers on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55

Free Trial: No

Sling TV is one of the more affordable options for Brewers fans. You’ll need the Sling Orange & Blue plan to watch games on ESPN, TBS, and Fox Sports 1. For an extra $11 per month, you can also add the MLB Network with the Sports Extra package. There are drawbacks to using Sling TV. Along with not carrying FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, local channels are only available in select locations. Therefore, if you want to catch many MLB games live, you’ll need to supplement coverage.

Watch the Milwaukee Brewers on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base Plan

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

YouTube TV is one of the easiest options to use, as you can set up all recordings by adding the Brewers as one of your favorite teams. Best of all, with unlimited DVR, you can record every available game all season. The service offers ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1, and TBS in the base plan. The only drawback is YouTube TV doesn’t carry FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, meaning you’ll miss many regional games unless you add another service.

Watch games on Apple TV+

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $9.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

During MLB season, Apple TV+ offers a double-header on Friday evenings. Since some of these games feature the Brewers, it’s an option to consider, especially with all the baseball content and highlights on MLB Feed. You can also stream classic games, replays from previous Friday night contests, and watch the “MLB Daily Recap” to see how the Brewers did if you couldn’t catch the game live.

How to watch the Milwaukee Brewers games out-of-market with MLB.TV

Suggested Plan: Single Team

Price: $119.99/year

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Since out-of-market fans won’t have access to FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, you’ll need MLB.TV to catch games. When you sign up, enter your zip code so you know all blackout restrictions. In addition to catching live streams, you can watch replays of previous Brewers games.

FAQ

Will FanDuel Sports Network carry Brewers games this year?

Yes, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin carries many Brewers games this season. As such, you’ll need a streaming platform like DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo that offers the channel.

How can I watch FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin?

Some streaming platforms like Fubo and DIRECTV STREAM offer the channel. If you’re a DIRECTV STREAM customer, you’ll need at least the Choice package to access the channel.

Does Hulu have the Brewers game?

You need Hulu’s live TV service to stream Brewers games live. Hulu + Live TV offers ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1, and TBS, giving you many ways to stream games live.