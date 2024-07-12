How To Watch The Charlotte Hornets: Best Options for 2024

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Many fans thought the Hornets were due for a breakout season. Given that the team has never made a conference final and ended last year with a losing record, there were fingers crossed across the fandom. Unfortunately, the squad was eliminated from playoff contention early.

If you’re a fan already looking ahead to the 2024/25 season, you can catch NBA games with or without cable. Here’s how to watch.

What channels show Charlotte Hornets games?

You can find Charlotte Hornets games on Bally Sports Southeast, a regional sports network (RSN) serving the North Carolina area. Nationally televised games air on ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT.

Channels DISH DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Bally Sports Southeast ✔ ✔ *local channels are available only in select locations

Watch the Charlotte Hornets on DISH (Featured partner)

There are three DISH packages for Charlotte Hornets fans. While you can watch nationally televised Hornets games on DISH, the platform offers ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV, and it doesn’t have Bally Sports regional sports networks. In other words, DISH is a good option for national coverage but falls short when it comes to local coverage.

Sports fans may like DISH for a few reasons. You’ll get 2,000 hours of DVR space, and you can automatically fast-forward through commercials for some prime-time shows. Plus, you are guaranteed your introductory rate for the first two years of service. You do have to get a satellite dish, but installation is free.

Aside from the channels that air Charlotte Hornets games, DISH has ESPN 2, CBS Sports Networks, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, NHL Network, PAC-12 Network, and SEC Network. Some of these channels require you to buy the Multi-Sport Pack available for $13 per month. NBA TV also requires the Multi-Sport Pack. This extra also offers channels like ACC Network, MLB Network, beIN Sports, and NFL RedZone.

Watch the Charlotte Hornets on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the pricier live TV streaming services on the market, but the collection of channels makes it one of the best choices for sports lovers. Their starting package, the Entertainment option, includes NBA Essentials ABC, ESPN, and TNT.

NBA fans will want to upgrade to the Choice package. In the North Carolina region, Charlotte Hornets fans can enjoy games on Bally Sports Southeast, available through DIRECTV STREAM’s Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) without additional fees.

The range of sports channels varies depending on your chosen package. Subscribers’ plans can include a diverse selection of channels, including the SEC Network, NHL Network, NBA TV, MLB Network, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, CBS Sports Network, Tennis Channel, and the Big Ten Network. All customers also get unlimited DVR storage.

How to watch the Charlotte Hornets on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

Fubo started out as a favorite for soccer fans but has since expanded its scope, now catering to a swath of sports lovers. But the live TV streaming service is more than a sports-centric platform. Fubo offers a mix of content, including drama, comedy, and children’s programming, appealing to various interests.

Each Fubo package includes ABC and ESPN, which is great news for NBA fans eager to catch nationally televised games. While TNT is not part of the lineup, the Elite and Premier plans compensate by including NBA TV, thanks to the Fubo Extra package. Other sports channels available in Fubo plans include NFL Network, Fox Sports 1, Boxing TV, Fubo Sports, ESPN2, and MLB Network. Fubo offers unlimited Cloud DVR storage, and you can stream up to 10 screens at once.

How to watch the Charlotte Hornets on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

The Hulu + Live TV package offers 90-plus channels, including Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, in addition to Hulu’s on-demand content. One subscription is like having three streaming services at your disposal.

Casual NBA fans will be happy to know that all subscription tiers include ABC, ESPN, and TNT. But diehards looking for more extensive NBA coverage will be forced to purchase NBA TV and/or NBA League Pass directly from NBA.com. And since Hulu + Live TV doesn’t offer Regional Sports Networks, Bally Sports Southeast isn’t part of the service. On the bright side, with Hulu + Live TV’s unlimited DVR storage, subscribers can record every season-defining moment they have access to.

Sports fans may also be interested in watching NFL Network, ACC Network, and Fox Sports 1 on Hulu + Live TV. The Sports Add-On costs $9.99 per month and includes NFL RedZone, Fanduel TV, Outdoor TV, and other niche sports networks.

How to watch the Charlotte Hornets on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras Price: $55 + $15 (Sports Extras)

$55 + $15 (Sports Extras) Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Sling TV is a budget-friendly sports streaming choice. If you don’t care about having a ton of channels, this might be the best streaming service for you. It has TNT, NBA TV, ESPN in all markets, and ABC in some markets. Note that if you do get locals in your area, your price will be slightly higher. Sling TV has three plans: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange & Blue.

Adding the Sling Orange Sports Extra package gives subscribers even more options. Channels in this extra include NBA TV, ESPNEWS, beIN SPORTS, Longhorn Network, and others. NBA action on Sling Blue’s Sports Extra add-on that includes NBA TV, Tennis Channel, NHL Network, beIN SPORTS, Big Ten Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, and MLB Network Strike Zone.

Streaming capabilities differ between plans: the Orange plan allows streaming on one device at a time, whereas the Blue plan permits streaming on up to three devices simultaneously. All customers get 50 hours of DVR space.

How to watch the Charlotte Hornets on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

YouTube TV is a solid choice for NBA enthusiasts and Charlotte Hornets fans. The base package covers all the essentials, including ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. NBA League Pass is also available as an add-on for more games, highlights, and analysis.

YouTube TV extends beyond the NBA fanbase, offering channels like NFL Network, FS1, and the Tennis Channel. But YouTube TV’s Sports Plus package expands your options with over 13 sports networks like NFL RedZone, beIN SPORTS, Fox Soccer Plus, and FanDuel TV for an additional $10.99 per month.

There are lots of other useful features that make YouTube TV an attractive option, like the ability to create personalized profiles, recurring recordings, and a convenient picture-in-picture mode.

How to watch the Charlotte Hornets games out-of-market with NBA League Pass

With an NBA League Pass subscription, Hornets fans who are no longer in the North Carolina area can still follow their team and watch all out-of-market games. Unfortunately, games broadcast nationally on TNT, ESPN, and ABC won’t be available through this subscription. NBA League Pass is available for purchase either as a standalone subscription or as part of a package from streaming services like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

The standard NBA League Pass is $99.99 per year or $14.99 per month. If you upgrade to the Premium Pass, the cost graduates to $149.99 per year or $22.99 per month. You can also choose to get a team pass just for the Charlotte Hornets for $89.99 per season or $13.99 per month.

FAQ

Can I watch Charlotte Hornets on Hulu?

Hulu + Live TV has ABC, ESPN, and TNT, which pick up some nationally aired Hornets games. Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t have NBA TV or Bally Sports Southeast.

Is NBA TV included with Amazon Prime?

No, NBA TV is not included with your Amazon Prime subscription. However, you can add NBA TV to your subscription for $6.99 per month.

Can I watch NBA games with ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus does not carry live NBA games. These games only air on ESPN channels, while ESPN Plus focuses on supplementary content like collegiate games, college and NBA highlights, and original programming.