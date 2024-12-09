Houston Astros rumor gives new hope team will soon intensify effort to avoid losing Alex Bregman in free agency

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Although recent reports made it seem like a new contract between the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman was highly unlikely, a fresh rumor gives hope that the club could still avoid losing him in MLB free agency.

MLB free agency has been open for weeks. However, the focus has been almost completely on superstar outfielder Juan Soto. Well, that can now change after the four-time All-Star finally made a decision on his future and will be taking his talents to the New York Mets in 2025.

Many agents and teams were waiting for the Soto situation to resolve itself before going hard after other top players in this year’s market. Now, stars like Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Astros great Alex Bregman will be heavily pursued by even more teams. And should make their own decisions about their future soon.

Heading into free agency, Houston general manager Dana Brown made it clear he wanted to keep the two-time All-Star in an Astros uniform for many more years. But a recent report claimed they were as much as $50 million apart on a new contract. Opening the door even further to his departure this offseason.

Well, over the weekend USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale revealed some news that gives renewed home Alex Bregman may not be leaving after all.

Alex Bregman stats (2024): .260 AVG, .315 OBP, .453 SLG, .768 OPS, 26 HR, 79 RBI, 75 R

Houston Astros to increase offer to Alex Bregman soon?

“Teams everywhere are being linked to Bregman. But the truth is that the Astros badly want him back, and the feeling is mutual,” Nightengale reported. “The trouble is that they are about $50 million apart. The Astros have a six-year deal worth $156 million sitting on the table – $5 million more than third baseman Matt Chapman received from the Giants but $26 million less than Adames – and Bregman is seeking in excess of $200 million.

“The Astros are expected to enhance their offer, but will it be enough to convince Bregman to stay?”

Alex Bregman contract (Projection): Six years, $200 million

It certainly doesn’t mean the Astros will now make an offer that appeals more to Bregman. But it is progress that they are willing to add more to it. However, with teams like the Yankees, Red Sox, and Blue Jays expected to throw big money at him, Houston may have missed their best chance to bring back the team great.

