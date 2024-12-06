Troubling Houston Astros rumors on Alex Bregman contract talks, massive gap in negotiations

The Houston Astros selected Alex Bregman with the second overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, overseeing the development of one of the best third basemen in baseball. With Bregman now on the open market in MLB free agency, the odds of him departing his original team seem to be increasing.

Bregman, who turns 31 in March, won two World Series titles with Houston along and earned earned All-Star selections. He also won his first Gold Glove Award this past season and slashed 266/.315/.519 with a .833 OPS and 14 home runs after the All-Star Break.

Alex Bregman stats (ESPN): .260/.315/.453, .768 OPS, 26 home runs, 75 RBI, 30 doubles

Widely recognized as one of the best MLB free agents available this offseason, Bregman expressed a desire to remain in Houston with teammate Jose Altuve publicly encouraging the franchise to re-sign his teammate. However, efforts to make that happen are falling quite short.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reported Thursday that the Astros have made an official six-year contract offer to Bregman worth $156 million total. From Houston’s perspective, it would be the largest deal in team history and ensure the All-Star third baseman likely finishes his career in an Astros uniform.

However, the proposal doesn’t come close to the asking price Bregman is “believed to be seeking” at approximately $200 million total. The two sides are millions of dollars apart even on annual salary, at a time when several other contenders want Bregman.

Complicating matters even further for Houston is the fact it will be going through this next year with Kyle Tucker, who will only be 28 years old when he hits MLB free agency in 2025. Meanwhile, Astros’ chairman Jim Crane has been pretty adamant about not overspending on players, even fan-favorites.

“You have to be cognizant of that because the longer the contracts on the back end, it gets difficult to carry it and you decrease your ability to be competitive when you’ve got a lot of money tied up. We have some money coming off the payroll next year, as you well know. We run it like a business, and we make good decisions.” Houston Astros chairman Jim Crane in November on signing players to lengthy contracts worth hundreds of millions

Alex Bregman career earnings (Spotrac): $107.873 million

As for Bregman’s other suitors, MLB rumors have linked the Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees and Washington Nationals among the clubs interested. Detroit would provide Bregman with the chance to compete for a World Series title and to be reunited with manager A.J. Hinch.

If Bregman departs for another club, Willy Adames could become a fallback plan for Houston. He’d plug into the same spot in the Astros lineup and he’s only 29 years old. However, much like Bregman, Adames is also sought-after by the Yankees, Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers which could lead to a contract Crane isn’t willing to pay.

