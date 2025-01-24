Houston Astros reportedly planning Jose Altuve position switch for possible Alex Bregman return

A reunion between Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros could be on the horizon.

The Athletic’s MLB insider Chandler Rome reports the Astros have resumed talks with Bregman after it initially appeared the door was closed.

After Bregman turned down a six-year, $156 million offer earlier this offseason, the Astros traded for All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes in the Kyle Tucker deal with the Chicago Cubs. Houston also signed first baseman Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million contract.

The Astros’ infield appeared set with Walker at first, former American League MVP Jose Altuve at second, Jeremy Peña at shortstop, and Paredes at third base.

However, if Bregman returns to Houston, the infield alignment will need reshuffling, potentially moving Altuve to an unfamiliar position.

Jose Altuve would move to outfield if Alex Bregman returns to Houston Astros

According to Rome, Altuve has championed Bregman’s return to Houston in discussions with Astros owner Jim Crane.

“Throughout October, second baseman Jose Altuve pleaded with Crane and the Astros’ front office to retain Bregman, a player he said ‘made this entire organization better than where we actually were before him.’ In November, Crane acknowledged Altuve’s comments ‘(carry) some weight with me and carries some weight with Dana,'” Rome wrote.

If Altuve gets his wish and Bregman signs with the Astros, the former MVP will switch positions. Bregman would return to third base, Paredes would move to second (a position he has played previously), and Altuve would shift to left field — a position he hasn’t played during his 14-year MLB career.

“Altuve has never played a major-league inning anywhere but second base or shortstop, but his range and defensive metrics have gradually declined at second base across the past two seasons. Paredes, who is nine years younger than Altuve, has 53 major-league starts at second base,” Rome noted.

This potential realignment remains a long way off as talks continue between Bregman and the Astros.

