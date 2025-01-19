MLB insider explains why Houston Astros could finish behind Sacramento Athletics in 2025 standings

A notable MLB insider believes that the Houston Astros’ disappointing offseason could lead to the team being the fourth-best club in the American League West next season.

The Astros have been one of the best teams in baseball for the better part of the last decade. Since 2015, the team has gone to four World Series and won two of them. They have also gone to the playoffs in all but one of those seasons and won the AL West seven times.

However, all good things come to an end. And while Houston did reach the playoffs in 2024, they had to fight hard to get there after a disastrous first half. And then were quickly ousted from the postseason by the Detroit Tigers. Yet, unlike past year, the Astros have not made big moves to improve the roster this offseason.

They traded young star Kyle Tucker last month. Let Justin Verlander walk in free agency. And are unlikely to bring back franchise great Alex Bregman. Those are several reasons why The Athletic MLB insider and former exec Jim Bowden believes the ‘Stros could struggle next season.

“Bottom line, it has put the Astros in a situation where they are coming back to the pack in a hurry,” Bowden wrote recently. “They are expected to have one of the worst offensive outfields in the league, and with the Rangers making shrewd improvements, the Mariners boasting a top rotation, and even the Athletics getting better, it’ll be tougher sledding this year in the AL West. For the first time since 2016, the Astros might not even be a playoff team.”

Houston Astros record (2024): 88-73

Could the Houston Astros finish behind the Sacramento Athletics in 2025?

The Houston Astros being in a fight for the AL West title and a Wild Card spot with Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners next season is to be expected. However, Bowden makes a point of explaining how Sacramento Athletics owner John Fisher has actually spent a surprising amount of money this offseason following their move from Oakland to California’s capital.

That could be bad news for Houston because the league insider believes the A’s are in a position to contend for a Wild Card spot next season. This puts the Astros in a position where they might have to really fight to avoid being a fourth-place team in 2025.

Oakland Athletics record (2024): 69-93

“The Oakland Athletics didn’t spend much money to improve their roster over the past several years. But the minute they moved to West Sacramento to a Triple-A ballpark, they opened up the checkbook,” Bowden wrote. “They signed right-hander Luis Severino to a three-year, $67 million deal, the largest contract in A’s history. And they extended outfielder/designated hitter Brent Rooker with a five-year, $60 million pact.

“They landed lefty starter Jeffrey Springs in a trade with the Rays, among other moves. It looks like the Athletics are ready to try to contend.”

