Houston Astros reopen talks with All-Star Alex Bregman after surprising development

Alex Bregman’s tenure with the Houston Astros might not be over after all.

Earlier this offseason, after failing to reach a contract agreement with their homegrown talent, the Astros pivoted by acquiring All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes from the Chicago Cubs as part of the Kyle Tucker trade.

The team also signed free agent first baseman Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million contract.

With these moves, the Astros’ infield appeared set: Walker at first, former American League MVP Jose Altuve at second, Jeremy Peña at shortstop, and Paredes at third.

However, Houston has surprisingly reopened the door for Bregman’s return.

Related: MLB insider explains why Houston Astros could finish behind Athletics in 2025 standings

Houston Astros reportedly engaged in talks to bring Alex Bregman back

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Earlier in the offseason, Astros general manager Dana Brown announced that negotiations with Bregman had “stalled,” prompting the team to explore other options.

But according to The Athletic’s MLB insider Chandler Rome, discussions between the two sides have recently resumed, driven by significant internal pressure.

“According to three sources, unrest within the Astros’ clubhouse about the possibility of Bregman’s departure — and Brown declaring the negotiations ‘stalled’ — also contributed, in part, to Houston circling back,” Rome reports.

Notably, Altuve made a personal appeal for Bregman’s return.

“Throughout October, second baseman Jose Altuve pleaded with Crane and the Astros’ front office to retain Bregman, a player he said ‘made this entire organization better than where we actually were before him,'” Rome wrote. “In November, Crane acknowledged Altuve’s comments ‘(carry) some weight with me and carries some weight with Dana.'”

The Astros’ initial offer to Bregman — six years, $156 million — was rejected. While no new offer has been confirmed, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel previously projected Bregman could command a six-year, $187 million deal in free agency.

Should Bregman return to Houston, Paredes would likely move to second base, with Altuve shifting to left field — a position he hasn’t played in his 14-year career.

During his nine seasons with the Astros, Bregman has established himself as a franchise cornerstone, winning two World Series championships, earning two All-Star selections and one Gold Glove award while hitting 191 home runs with an .848 OPS and 132 OPS+.

Related: Alex Bregman ‘most likely’ to land with this team, MLB insider states

