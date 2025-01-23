Alex Bregman ‘most likely’ to land with this team, MLB insider states

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

It’s been a long offseason for Alex Bregman as the two-time All-Star is looking for a place to play in 2025.

A two-time World Series winner with the Houston Astros, he saw the only team he’s known move on from him after acquiring third baseman Isaac Paredes as part of the Kyle Tucker trade with the Chicago Cubs. The Astros then signed first baseman Christian Walker.

The Astros were hoping to bring Bregman back but were not able to come to a contract agreement and moved on.

So where will Bregman land as spring training nears? One top MLB insider gives his prediction of the team “most likely” to sign him.

Alex Bregman ‘most likely’ to sign with this former American League powerhouse

Appearing on MLB Network’s Hot Stove, MLB insider Jon Heyman predicted that Bregman will land with the Boston Red Sox.

“I think he fits them. They have not made a big signing to this point. … They have not been a team that’s really signed that big free agent contract. To me, I think they’re the most likely as we sit here at this moment to sign Alex Bregman,” said Heyman.

"I think the Red Sox are the best fit for Alex Bregman." – @JonHeyman on #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/WqiUsh3bol — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 22, 2025

Heyman added that four other teams could potentially be in on Bregman, including the Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, and a return to the Astros, however a reunion in Houston is a distant longshot at this point.

If the Red Sox do sign Bregman, he would likely shift to second base, as Rafael Devers is firmly established as Boston’s third baseman. This positional flexibility could make him even more attractive to the Red Sox, who are looking to upgrade their infield.

Over nine MLB seasons, all with the Astros, Bregman has hit .272/.366/.483, with a 132 OPS+, 191 home runs, and a 39.6 WAR. He also finished top 10 in AL MVP voting twice, including a second-place finish.

