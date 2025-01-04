Alex Bregman sweepstakes reportedly down to three teams

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Alex Bregman is still looking for a new team in the new year.

The door was slammed shut on Bregman’s return to the Houston Astros after they traded for third baseman Isaac Paredes (as part of the Kyle Tucker deal to the Chicago Cubs) and signed first baseman Christian Walker.

The Astros were hoping to bring back the two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion but moved on after he rejected a reported six-year, $156 million contract.

With Bregman’s tenure in Houston officially coming to a close, three teams have emerged as “serious suitors” for the third baseman.

Sports reporter reveals these three teams are interested in Alex Bregman

According to KPRC-TV sports anchor/reporter Ari Alexander, the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Detroit Tigers have a “very, very real” possibility of signing Bregman.

“With the door shut on a reunion in Houston, the Tigers, Red Sox and Blue Jays have emerged as serious possibilities, with the New York Mets and New York Yankees showing interest in Bregman throughout the offseason, as well,” Alexander reports.

The Blue Jays, having missed out on Juan Soto, are looking for another premium bat to add to their lineup alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. The Tigers see Bregman as a potential veteran presence and solid bat for their lineup. The Red Sox situation is more complex, as they already have one of the best third basemen in the game in Rafael Devers, so if Boston does sign Bregman, they would likely need to find a new position for him.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projects Bregman to sign a six-year, $187 million deal. Over his nine seasons, Bregman has established himself as a star player, tallying 191 home runs with an .848 OPS and a 132 OPS+ (indicating he’s 32% better than the league-average hitter), while accumulating 39.6 WAR.

