Green Bay Packers suspend troubled wide receiver after rift emerges

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a hard-fought 31-29 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. As they say, winning cures all but losses; well, they lead to frustration. Sometimes, they even lead to turmoil within the locker room.

Romeo Doubs suspended by Green Bay Packers

Earlier on Saturday, we learned of Romeo Doubs skipping Green Bay Packers practice on Thursday and Friday due to reportedly being unhappy with his role on the offense. It should be noted that Doubs leads all Packers receivers in snaps, and ranks third in targets, with only five targets separating him and the team’s leading receivers.

Yet, Doubs is apparently still miffed. So much so, that he decided to skip a mandatory practice, actually, two of them. The Packers were previously claiming Doubs was simply absent due to “personal reasons” but now they’ve changed their tune.

The Packers have decided to suspend Doubs for their Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. While he won’t play on Sunday, Doubs is expected to return to the team and play in their Week 6 matchup at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

Shortly after reports of the suspension emerged, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst released a statement on the difficult decision to discipline Doubs for Week 5.

“Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to suspend Romeo for this week’s game. His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action. While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team and we look forward to welcoming him back next week.” Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Romeo Doubs

Doubs is just 24 years old. He’s under contract through the 2025-26 season and ranked second on the team with 674 receiving yards in 2023. By all appearances, he’s a big part of the team, even if he hasn’t felt very important lately.

We’ll see how big of a role he holds in Week 6 when Doubs returns to the Packers’ lineup again and if Jordan Love starts to target him more than the five passes per game he currently averages this season.

