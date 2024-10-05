Young Green Bay Packers receiver skips practice after getting mad at his team

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Even though you wouldn’t know it from them having the sixth-highest-scoring offense in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers are one of many teams without an established No. 1 receiver. Several players could stake a claim to that role, including Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Romeo Doubs, and if we’re going off the 2024 season, Dontayvion Wicks is tied for the team lead in targets with Reed at 22.

But four Packers pass-catchers have at least 17 targets, and no one has more than 22. This is just another example of how Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur prefer to spread the ball around, keeping Green Bay’s opponents guessing on game day. Yet, now one of their players is now reportedly upset with his standing on the team.

Romeo Doubs is reportedly unhappy with his role on Green Bay Packers

According to Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs skipped practice on Friday due to being “upset with his opportunities.”

Doubs had been absent from Thursday’s practice for what the team had been describing as a “personal matter.” Yet it seems this issue is directly related to his role within the offense instead.

If so, it’s an interesting development, considering no other Packers receiver has played more than the 224 snaps Doubs has seen the field for. The next closest wideout is Jayden Reed, who’s been on the field for 182 snaps.

Doubs is also third on the team in targets, just two behind Reed and Wicks. But he’s caught just 12 of those targets for 169 yards and zero touchdowns. His production pales in comparison to Reed, who’s caught 17 of his 22 targets for 336 yards and two touchdowns.

Now officially labeled as doubtful ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, if Doubs remains upset with his role, a trade can’t be ruled out. Green Bay has until the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline to find a new home for the 2022 fourth-round pick, and the Chiefs could come calling.

