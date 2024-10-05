Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Most fanbases experience the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, especially in the postseason. For Wisconsin sports fans of the Milwaukee Brewers, the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Bucks, heartbreak has shown up consistently. With apologies to the fanbases in advance, we're reminiscing on the 10 most heartbreaking playoff losses in Wisconsin sports history.

Pete Alonso’s Home Run, Game 3 of 2024 Wild Card round

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

This game just happened this past Thursday and was unfortunately the inspiration for putting this list together. The Brewers were in complete control, up 2-0 in the ninth inning. They were two outs away from advancing to the National League Division Series. What happened next was shocking. The Mets tried to mount a ninth-inning rally with two runners on base and one out. Brewers closer Devin Williams was in trouble knowing who was up next: first baseman Pete Alonso. Alonso had worked the count in his favor, and on a 3-1 pitch, he hit an opposite-field home run to give the Mets the 3-2 lead. New York would add on one more run to ultimately win game three 4-2 and advance to the next round.

4th and 26, 2003 Divisional Playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles – Donovan McNabb’s Miracle

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Among the many heartbreaking and painful playoff losses for the Packers, this ranks right up there. In the 2003 Divisional playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, all the Packers needed was one stop to win the game. 4th and 26… With the Packers up 17-14 and 1:12 on the clock, Eagles quarterback Donavan McNabb completed a bomb on 4th and 26 to wide receiver Freddie Mitchell for a first down. Kicker David Akers would later convert a 31-yard field goal to send the game to overtime. In overtime, Packers quarterback Brett Favre threw an interception, and the rest is history. The Packers would lose 20-17.

First postseason loss to the San Fransisco 49ers in 1998 – Terrell Owens’ catch

Credit: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The first of many playoff scars caused by San Francisco was in the 1999 NFC Wild Card game. With the Packers up 27-23 with 40 seconds left, wide receiver Jerry Rice caught a pass and clearly fumbled the football. However, there was no instant replay assistance back then, so there was no way to review the play. The 49ers got a gift and took advantage of it. With three seconds to go, Terrell Owens snagged a touchdown pass thrown into traffic from quarterback Steve Young. It is known in San Francisco as "The Catch II". The 49ers won the game 30-27 to end a three game postseason losing streak against Green Bay.

Bucks lose Game 7 of Eastern Conference Finals against Philadelphia 76ers (2001)

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Bucks were the second-best team in the Eastern Conference in 2001 with a 52-30 record. They got to the conference finals led by sharpshooters Ray Allen and Glenn Robinson. Unfortunately, they ran into the Philadelphia 76ers, who were the top seed in the East with a record of 56-26. It was a back-and-forth series the entire way. After Milwaukee won Game 6 110-100 to force a Game 7, they folded faster than a cheap tent. They could not stop MVP Allen Iverson, who had 44 points. Additionally, the Bucks had 15 turnovers to Philadelphia's six. The 76ers won in blowout fashion, 107-91.

Brewers lose Game 7 at home in the 2018 NLCS – Yasiel Puig’s dagger

Credit: Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

After a 7-2 blowout win in game six against the Dodgers, the Brewers were primed to carry the momentum to a Game 7 at home. The problem was that their offense was nonexistent. Christian Yelich was responsible for the only run scored for Milwaukee: a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger went deep in the second inning for a two-run home run the very next inning. However, this was not the most damaging blow. In the top of the sixth inning, star outfielder Yasiel Puig put the game away with a three-run home run, and the Dodgers would not look back. The 5-1 loss dealt the Brewers yet another heartbreaking playoff loss.

Packers 15-1 and done in 2011 Divisional Playoffs

Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coming off a historic Super Bowl run, the Packers picked up right where they left off in 2011, posting a 15-1 regular season and were seemingly poised for a repeat as champions. They were the NFC's number one seed with home field advantage and a first round bye. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the first of his four MVP awards having thrown for 4,643 yards, 45 touchdowns and just six interceptions in the regular season. Unfortunately, the New York Giants were his kryptonite. In the 2011 Divisional playoffs against New York, Green Bay was a complete no show as they got blown out at home 37-20. Whatever could go wrong went wrong. The Packers defense could not stop Giants quarterback Eli Manning as he threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns. The Packers offense also turned the ball over four times: one interception and three fumbles. Additionally, Green Bay receivers had nine drops. An epic failure of a performance.

Bucks blow Eastern Conference Finals in 2019

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

In 2019, the Milwaukee Bucks were the best team in the NBA with a 60-22 regular season record, boasting MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the Eastern Conference Finals against the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee won the first two games to take a 2-0 series lead. The Bucks would proceed to lose the next four games. Perhaps the most crushing defeat in the series happened at home in Game 5 where Toronto won on the road 105-99. Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points and the Raptors really won the game in two areas: free throws, (25-31 for Toronto, 13-18 for the Bucks and three point shooting (18 three pointers for the Raptors, 10 for Milwaukee). The Raptors would then eliminate the Bucks in Game 6, 100-94.

Blocked punt against 49ers, 2021 Divisional Round

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

To continue, this game was a microcosm of the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay: so close, yet so far. The shame of it all is that the Packers defense finally had a signature game that everyone was waiting for, holding the 49ers offense to six points. Unfortunately, the Packers' offense disappeared after scoring a touchdown on their opening drive, and then only a field goal the rest of the way. However, special teams was the major downfall of this team. With Green Bay up 10-3 with under five minutes to play, the game flipped upside down, and you could hear a pin drop at Lambeau Field. Just watch this. Needless to say, the 49ers ripped the Packers' heart out once again in the postseason. They would later get the ball back with under four minutes left to drive down the field and kick a game-winning field goal. Final score, 49ers: 13. Packers: 10. This was the Packers' last chance to win a championship in the Aaron Rodgers era.

2007 NFC Championship

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The second to last choice we made on our list was the 2007 NFC Championship game. This was the very last game of Brett Favre's career as a Green Bay Packer. We'll just keep this short and sweet. With the game tied at 20 and in overtime, Favre threw a costly interception to New York Giants defensive back Corey Webster in Packers territory. Four plays later, kicker Lawrence Tynes sent the Giants to Super Bowl 41.

2014 NFC Championship collapse in Seattle

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images