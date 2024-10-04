5 biggest winners and losers from New York Mets’ NL Wild Card elimination win over Milwaukee Brewers

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Baseball fans tuning in for the National League Wild Card series finale between the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers got a pitcher’s duel. That is, until Jake Bauers broke out with a heroic pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. But he wasn’t the only one with some late-inning fireworks.

On a day when both starting pitchers were at their best, it was the bullpen that came undone, allowing a total of three home runs. The biggest of the day came from Pete Alonso’s game-winning blast in the top of the ninth inning to help the Mets advance to the NLDS, where they’ll face off with the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

Of course, the Mets are the biggest winners, and naturally, the Brewers are the biggest losers, but what about the individuals who directly impacted the outcome of the game?

Winner: Jose Quintana, New York Mets pitcher

All was well when Jose Quintana was on the mound on Thursday. The one-time All-Star put forth a memorable performance when the Mets needed him most, pitching six scoreless innings and only allowing four hits and a walk in the process. Yet, after striking out five batters and racking up 94 pitches, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza decided to pull his 35-year-old starter.

Winner: Tobias Myers, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher

Tobias Myers has been an incredible success story for the Brewers all season long. After making 25 starts, with an ERA of just 3.00, the rookie finally got a chance to start a playoff game. The 25-year-old was superb, pitching five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits all night. He didn't walk a single batter, and his five punchouts kept Mets hitters guessing. Myers was pulled after 66 pitches, which only put more stress on Milwaukee's bullpen.

Winner: Jake Bauers, Milwaukee Brewers pinch-hitter

Jake Bauers had a moment he'll never forget. After being left on the bench in Game 2, Bauers didn't get to start Game 3 either. Yet, when Pat Murphy turned to his bench for a pinch-hitter, Bauers was the first bat he turned to. The decision turned out to be the best one of the series, with Bauers taking Mets righty Jose Butto deep for a 405-foot home run to right field. Sal Frelick kept the momentum going with a home run in the very next at-bat.

Loser: Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher

One player who didn't bring his A-game in the elimination event was Devin Williams. The two-time All-Star closer came unraveled in the top of the ninth inning, walking Francisco Lindor and allowing a single to Brandon Nimmo. This set the table perfectly for Pete Alonso to smash what ended up being a game-winning three-run homer.

Winner: Pete Alonso, New York Mets first baseman

