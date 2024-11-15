NBA insider provides convincing update on Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Few teams have gotten off to a worse start than Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks. At 4-8, the Doc Rivers-led Bucks don’t look anything like playoff contenders, let alone top candidates to win the NBA Finals. Instead, the Bucks are one of the NBA’s worst teams.

Oddly enough, Milwaukee’s slow start has already led to some wild Antetokounmpo trade rumors despite being under contract through at least 2026-27. Of course, like any elite athlete, the Greek Freak doesn’t like to lose often, but would the Bucks actually entertain Antetokounmpo trades?

Related: NBA MVP race 2024-25: Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis lead MVP frontrunners

NBA insider puts an end to Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

As much as all the top NBA contenders would love to toss their hats in the ring, presenting the best Giannis Antetokoumpo trade package they can put together, the Milwaukee Bucks aren’t trading one of their best players in franchise history.

“As ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported last week, Milwaukee has been actively calling teams to gauge trade interest. While every player on the roster is trade eligible outside of Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince and Delon Wright (and no, Milwaukee is not looking to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo), finding a partner presents a challenge. The Bucks do not control their own first-round pick until 2031 and have just one second-round pick available. Milwaukee is a luxury tax team for a fifth consecutive season and is over the second apron, so it is not allowed to combine outgoing contracts in trades and must match dollar-for-dollar or take less in incoming contracts.” ESPN’s Bobby Marks on Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Perhaps the tune changes later in the season if Milwaukee can’t turn their season around, but suddenly, they’ve won two games in a row and could be looking at a third against Charlotte. Maybe eventually, we’ll all forget about any and all thoughts about one of the NBA’s best players getting traded. Or maybe one day, we’ll all wake up to another NBA blockbuster.

Related: NBA Rookie of the Year 2024-25: Zach Edey and Zaccharie Risacher lead crowded pack