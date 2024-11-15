NBA insider provides convincing update on Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors

Few teams have gotten off to a worse start than Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks. At 4-8, the Doc Rivers-led Bucks don’t look anything like playoff contenders, let alone top candidates to win the NBA Finals. Instead, the Bucks are one of the NBA’s worst teams.
Oddly enough, Milwaukee’s slow start has already led to some wild Antetokounmpo trade rumors despite being under contract through at least 2026-27. Of course, like any elite athlete, the Greek Freak doesn’t like to lose often, but would the Bucks actually entertain Antetokounmpo trades?
NBA insider puts an end to Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors
As much as all the top NBA contenders would love to toss their hats in the ring, presenting the best Giannis Antetokoumpo trade package they can put together, the Milwaukee Bucks aren’t trading one of their best players in franchise history.
Perhaps the tune changes later in the season if Milwaukee can’t turn their season around, but suddenly, they’ve won two games in a row and could be looking at a third against Charlotte. Maybe eventually, we’ll all forget about any and all thoughts about one of the NBA’s best players getting traded. Or maybe one day, we’ll all wake up to another NBA blockbuster.
