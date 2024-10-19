WATCH: Florida State field goal attempt goes hysterically awry

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This might be one of the worst — and funniest — field goal attempts you will ever see.

With just over four minutes left in the first quarter, Florida State attempted a field goal against Duke to go up 6-0.

However, it all went wrong.

When the ball was snapped, holder Alex Mastromanno didn’t secure the football properly, and when kicker Ryan Fitzgerald went to boot the ball, he kicked Mastromanno’s left hand while his right hand essentially blocked the kick.

Since we live in the year 2024, it immediately went viral on social media, and people had some thoughts.

The placeholder has one job. Dare I say, the easiest job out of the entire sport of football. Florida State continues to defy the natural order each game because that was the worst placement for a field goal kick ever. — B1GTrojans (@B1GTrojans) October 19, 2024

I’m pretty sure Florida State’s holder just blocked their field goal attempt. Never seen anything like that before — Saint Saturday (@ChapinPatrick) October 18, 2024

Florida State faked a punt for a first down.

Then settled for THIS ⬇️ field goal attempt that went awry. https://t.co/sgfUD5LQGv — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 18, 2024

That was the most Florida State field goal attempt I’ve ever seen — Brendan Moore (@bmoorecfb) October 18, 2024

Field goal attempt a microcosm of Florida State’s season

It wasn’t supposed to go this way for the Seminoles. Heading into the season, Florida State was ranked tenth overall.

Things, though, quickly went sideways.

They lost their first three games of the season, and five of six, heading into Friday night’s matchup against Duke.

One of the biggest reasons why is Florida State’s offense. They are averaging just over 14 points per game and haven’t scored more than 21 in a game this season.

FSU’s offensive line has especially struggled.

“It goes into a multitude of things, and first it starts with me, and what position I’m putting them in and who I got out there and what decisions I’m making, so it starts with assessing the six weeks and watching every run scheme, every play, every moment, who did what, who didn’t do what, and make sure whatever they’re doing well I find a way to allow them to do that,” offensive coordinator Alex Atkins told reporters earlier this week, via SI.com. “It can’t be what I think will work or what the defense is giving us, it’s got to be what we’ve shown that we are actually capable of.”

The Seminoles’ 1-5 record is their worst start to the season since 1975.

