College Football media trolls Florida State Seminoles over Week 0 loss, including Kirk Herbstreit

After being kept out of the College Football Playoff last season, the Florida State Seminoles blamed media bias and even sued the Atlantic Coast Conference. Following their season-opening loss to Georgia Tech, college football reporters had their moment to troll the Seminoles.

Florida State opened the season 10th in the top 25 college football rankings, with many expecting them to compete for a playoff spot again this season. Under the expanded playoff, just winning the ACC would be enough for the Seminoles to make it in.

The first step toward Florida State accomplishing its goal, after months of taking shots at the media and the ACC, would be a season-opening win in Ireland against unranked Georgia Tech. Considering the Seminoles were a double-digit favorite, there was no reason to believe they wouldn’t get the job done in the first game of the season.

Instead, after Florida State took an early 8-0 lead, the Yellow Jackets looked like the better team the rest of the way. Georgia Tech dominated at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, holding Florida State to 3.2 yards per carry while the Yellow Jackets averaged 5.3 yards per carry.

Florida State overcame the 21-14 deficit in the fourth quarter, tying it up with just under 7 minutes remaining. Then, Georgia Tech’s offense got the football back and engineered a clock-killing drive to set up the game-winning field goal as time expired.

As the Yellow Jackets celebrated in Dublin, the Florida State Seminoles could only watch in shock while college football reporters seized on their opportunity to troll FSU. Yes, that includes Kirk Herbstreit.

Florida State Seminoles trolled by CFB writers

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Florida State, it’s that it will rationally process this loss instead of filling a lawsuit against the country of Ireland. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) August 24, 2024

Weird stat: no college football team suing to leave its current conference has won its season opener in Ireland — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 24, 2024

Florida State is preparing to sue the Republic of Ireland. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) August 24, 2024

Can see why FSU wants out of the ACC. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) August 24, 2024