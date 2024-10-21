fbpx

Miami Dolphins game today: TV info, Week 8 injury report, and upcoming 2024 Dolphins schedule

Updated:
Follow Us

Is there a Miami Dolphins game today? With the 2024 NFL season now underway, many Miami fans are wondering when the team will next be in action. Well, look no further because here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Dolphins schedule, including the latest injury report and stats.

Related: Where do the Miami Dolphins land in our latest NFL offense rankings?

Miami Dolphins game today

When is the next Miami Dolphins game?Sunday, October 27
Who are they playing?Arizona Cardinals
Where are the Dolphins playing?Hard Rock Stadium
What time does the Dolphins game start?1:00 PM ET
What channel is the Dolphins game on?FOX
Where can we stream the Dolphins game?NFL+

Is there a Dolphins game today?

There is no Dolphins game today. The Miami Dolphins 2024 regular season resumes on Sunday with a game against the Arizona Cardinals.

What time is the Dolphins game today?

Kick-off for the next Dolphins game is at 1:00 PM ET.

Where are the Dolphins playing?

The Miami Dolphins next game will take place at home at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Related: Where do the Miami Dolphins land in our latest NFL defense rankings?

What network is the Dolphin game on today?

The Dolphins’ next game will be broadcast exclusively on FOX.

Where can I listen to the Dolphins game on the radio?

The Dolphins radio broadcast can be found on multiple stations throughout Florida. You can find all the options below:

  • Miami/Fort Lauderdale – 940 AM, 105.9 FM, 94.9 FM (Spanish)
  • Fort Myers – 92.5 FM, 105.9 FM
  • West Palm Beach – 106.3 FM, 760 AM (Spanish)
  • Key West – 97.7 FM
  • Port St. Lucie – 101.7 FM, 92.7 FM

Miami Dolphins injury report

dolphins game today
Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Miami Dolphins injury report.

  • David Long Jr. – Questionable
  • Skylar Thompson – Questionable
  • Odell Beckham – Jr. – Questionable
  • Austin Jackson – Questionable
  • Emmanuel Ogbah – Questionable
  • Jevon Holland – Doubtful
  • Blake Ferguson – Out
  • Bradley Chubb – Out
  • Tua Tagovailoa – IR
  • Grant DuBose – IR
  • Ryan Hayes – IR
  • Patrick McMorris – IR
  • Cam Smith – IR

How many wins do the Miami Dolphins have?

The 2024 Dolphins currently own a 2-4 record on the latest NFL standings.

Where are the Dolphins in the Standings?

The 2024 Miami Dolphins are in second place in the AFC East standings.

Related: 10 NFL players that could retire after the season, including Odell Beckham Jr.

Where are Dolphins playing home games?

The Dolphins currently play at Hard Rock Stadium, which is located in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What time do gates open for the Dolphins game today?

Like every other team in the NFL, gates for Dolphins games at Hard Rock Stadium usually open two hours before kickoff.

2024 Miami Dolphins schedule (Regular season)

dolphins game today
Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Here is the entire Miami Dolphins schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

WeekDateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
1September 8Dolphins 20, Jaguars 171:00 PMCBS
2September 12Bills 31, Dolphins 108:15 PMPrime Video
3September 22Seahawks 24, Dolphins 34:05 PMCBS
4September 30Titans 31, Dolphins 127:30 PMESPN
5October 6Dolphins 15, Patriots 101:00 PMFOX
6BYE
7October 20Colts 16, Dolphins 101:00 PMFOX
8October 27Arizona Cardinals1:00 PMFOX
9November 3@ Buffalo Bills1:00 PMCBS
10November 11@ Los Angeles Rams8:15 PM ETESPN
11November 17Las Vegas Raiders1:00 PMCBS
12November 24New England Patriots1:00 PMCBS
13November 28@ Green Bay Packers8:20 PMNBC
14December 8New York Jets1:00 PMCBS
15December 15@ Houston Texans1:00 PMCBS
16December 22San Francisco 49ers4:25 PMCBS
17December 29@ Cleveland Browns8:20 PMNBC
18January 5@ New York JetsTBA

Miami Dolphins stats

Below you can get a look at the Dolphins’s latest NFL stats for the 2024 season.

Miami Dolphins record by year

  • 2023: 11-6
  • 2022: 9-8
  • 2021: 9-8
  • 2020: 10-6
  • 2019: 5-11
  • 2018: 7-9
  • 2017: 6-10

Also Read: How To Watch the Miami Dolphins Games Live

Mentioned in this article:

More About: