Miami Dolphins game today: TV info, Week 8 injury report, and upcoming 2024 Dolphins schedule

Is there a Miami Dolphins game today? With the 2024 NFL season now underway, many Miami fans are wondering when the team will next be in action. Well, look no further because here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Dolphins schedule, including the latest injury report and stats.

Miami Dolphins game today

When is the next Miami Dolphins game? Sunday, October 27 Who are they playing? Arizona Cardinals Where are the Dolphins playing? Hard Rock Stadium What time does the Dolphins game start? 1:00 PM ET What channel is the Dolphins game on? FOX Where can we stream the Dolphins game? NFL+

Is there a Dolphins game today?

There is no Dolphins game today. The Miami Dolphins 2024 regular season resumes on Sunday with a game against the Arizona Cardinals.

What time is the Dolphins game today?

Kick-off for the next Dolphins game is at 1:00 PM ET.

Where are the Dolphins playing?

The Miami Dolphins next game will take place at home at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

What network is the Dolphin game on today?

The Dolphins’ next game will be broadcast exclusively on FOX.

Where can I listen to the Dolphins game on the radio?

The Dolphins radio broadcast can be found on multiple stations throughout Florida. You can find all the options below:

Miami/Fort Lauderdale – 940 AM, 105.9 FM, 94.9 FM (Spanish)

Fort Myers – 92.5 FM, 105.9 FM

West Palm Beach – 106.3 FM, 760 AM (Spanish)

Key West – 97.7 FM

Port St. Lucie – 101.7 FM, 92.7 FM

Miami Dolphins injury report

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Miami Dolphins injury report.

David Long Jr. – Questionable

Skylar Thompson – Questionable

Odell Beckham – Jr. – Questionable

Austin Jackson – Questionable

Emmanuel Ogbah – Questionable

Jevon Holland – Doubtful

Blake Ferguson – Out

Bradley Chubb – Out

Tua Tagovailoa – IR

Grant DuBose – IR

Ryan Hayes – IR

Patrick McMorris – IR

Cam Smith – IR

How many wins do the Miami Dolphins have?

The 2024 Dolphins currently own a 2-4 record on the latest NFL standings.

Where are the Dolphins in the Standings?

The 2024 Miami Dolphins are in second place in the AFC East standings.

Where are Dolphins playing home games?

The Dolphins currently play at Hard Rock Stadium, which is located in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What time do gates open for the Dolphins game today?

Like every other team in the NFL, gates for Dolphins games at Hard Rock Stadium usually open two hours before kickoff.

2024 Miami Dolphins schedule (Regular season)

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Here is the entire Miami Dolphins schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info 1 September 8 Dolphins 20, Jaguars 17 1:00 PM CBS 2 September 12 Bills 31, Dolphins 10 8:15 PM Prime Video 3 September 22 Seahawks 24, Dolphins 3 4:05 PM CBS 4 September 30 Titans 31, Dolphins 12 7:30 PM ESPN 5 October 6 Dolphins 15, Patriots 10 1:00 PM FOX 6 BYE 7 October 20 Colts 16, Dolphins 10 1:00 PM FOX 8 October 27 Arizona Cardinals 1:00 PM FOX 9 November 3 @ Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS 10 November 11 @ Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM ET ESPN 11 November 17 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM CBS 12 November 24 New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS 13 November 28 @ Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM NBC 14 December 8 New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS 15 December 15 @ Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS 16 December 22 San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM CBS 17 December 29 @ Cleveland Browns 8:20 PM NBC 18 January 5 @ New York Jets TBA

Miami Dolphins stats

Below you can get a look at the Dolphins’s latest NFL stats for the 2024 season.

Miami Dolphins record by year

2023: 11-6

11-6 2022: 9-8

9-8 2021: 9-8

9-8 2020: 10-6

10-6 2019: 5-11

5-11 2018: 7-9

7-9 2017: 6-10

