Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen passes away at age 52

Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen has passed away at the age of 52, the team announced on Monday morning.

Allen was a second-round pick in the 1994 NFL Draft, selected by Dallas out of Sonoma State with the 46th overall selection. Allen, a Super Bowl XXX champion, would go on to become one of the best offensive linemen of his era.

Also Read: NFL power rankings 2024

The 52-year-old passed away while vacationing with his family in Mexico.

Larry Allen was one of the most incredible athletes the NFL has ever seen



Maybe the most dominant run blocker ever, but legitimately insane speed too



Here he was making a chase down tackle out of nowhere pic.twitter.com/vTSPLXrlrm — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 3, 2024

“The Dallas Cowboys are very saddened to share that Cowboys legend, Super Bowl Champion, Cowboys Ring of Honor member, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen passed away suddenly while on vacation in Mexico with his family on Sunday Dallas Cowboys announcing the passing of Hall of Fame offensive lineman Larry Allen

After entering the NFL, Allen became an immediate contributor to the Cowboys’ offensive line. He appeared in 16 games as a rookie with 10 starts, and by his second season was one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. From 1995-2001, Allen earned seven consecutive Pro Bowl selections and seven All-Pro selections.

The Cowboys announced Allen’s passing, releasing a statement on the franchise legend.

“Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL. His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner. He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle – whom he referred to as his heart and soul, his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry II. The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry.” Dallas Cowboys statement on the death of Larry Allen

Related: Best NFL players of all time

From 1994-2005 in a Cowboys’ uniform, Allen earned 10 Pro Bowl selections and seven first-team All-Pro spots. He was also part of the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team and its 2000s All-Decade team, with much of that success coming from his work in Dallas.

Allen later spent two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2006-’07), earning his 11th career Pro Bowl selection with the team. He was later named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-TIme Team and is a member of the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Also Read: Richest NFL owners