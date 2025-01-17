NFL insider asserts ‘it makes a lot of sense’ if Dallas Cowboys hire this person as head coach — and it’s not Deion Sanders

The Deion Sanders-to-Dallas Cowboys hype train is in full effect after owner Jerry Jones reached out to the Hall of Famer about the team’s head-coaching vacancy.

Sanders has revitalized a Colorado Buffaloes program that only had two winning seasons since 2004 before he took over. His son, Shedeur Sanders, is one of the top quarterback prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft, while teammate Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy after emerging as one of college football’s most dynamic two-way players.

Colorado finished 9-4 and ranked 23rd in the nation in 2024. Over two seasons with the Buffaloes, Sanders has compiled a 13-12 record.

While the buzz around Sanders is certainly warranted, one NFL insider believes another candidate makes more sense for the Cowboys’ head-coaching position.

Related: Dallas Cowboys make first coaching interview request

Dallas Cowboys’ former offensive coordinator interviewing for head-coaching job

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Cowboys will be interviewing their former offensive coordinator — and current Philadelphia Eagles OC — Kellen Moore for head coach. Moore served as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator for four seasons, leading the league in total yards twice and points once.

“Kellen Moore should be at least in that conversation and probably more,” Rapoport said. “This is someone who is considered to be a top candidate for the Dallas Cowboys. I’m not saying the top candidate, just certainly someone to watch and discuss and consider moving forward.”

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #Cowboys want to talk to #Eagles OC Kellen Moore and he's considered to be a very strong candidate in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/u2fWc4Xykd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2025

Moore’s history with Dallas extends beyond his role as offensive coordinator. He also served as the team’s backup quarterback and has maintained a strong relationship with Dak Prescott.

“But it’s not like they really need to interview him,” Rapoport noted. “They’ve seen him up close, they know how he works, they know what kind of coordinator he would be, they believe they know what kind of head coach he would be if he gets the opportunity. This certainly is one and it makes a lot of sense for all parties on this one.”

The Cowboys didn’t bring back Mike McCarthy following a mediocre 7-10 season as the team dealt with a number of injuries, including to Prescott. McCarthy spent five seasons as head coach of the Cowboys and compiled a 49-35 record, making the playoffs three times but unable to move beyond the Divisional Round.

Related: Dallas Cowboys could consider top college football coaches to fill vacancy