Dallas Cowboys make first coaching interview request

It’s been just under a week since the Dallas Cowboys decided to move on from Mike McCarthy. Despite rumors of team owner Jerry Jones speaking to Deion Sanders and having interest in several other candidates, they’ve yet to interview anyone for their head coaching vacancy. However, that’s about to change.

Dallas Cowboys’ first coaching interview goes to Robert Saleh

The Dallas Cowboys are only just getting started with their head coaching interview process. So far, no one has interviewed with the Cowboys.

However, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are “expected to interview” former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

“The Cowboys have interest in and are expected to interview former Jets coach Robert Saleh for the vacant head coach position, source said. Would be their first known request.”

While Saleh is the first, he’ll be far from the last candidate the Cowboys consider to fill their coaching vacancy. However, like McCarthy, he does come with experience.

Saleh spent parts of four seasons leading the Jets, where he led them to a 20-36 record. Yet, he still hasn’t led a team to the playoffs as a head coach. That would have to change quickly with the Cowboys before the pressure mounts in Dallas too.

