Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons expects ‘complete reset’ after Mike McCarthy departure

After months of showering Mike McCarthy with respect, the Dallas Cowboys suddenly decided to move on from their head coach of the past five seasons. Now they’re forced to find a new leader, but Micah Parsons expects the Cowboys to make sweeping changes this offseason, with far more than just coach McCarthy moving on.

‘Complete reset’ coming to Dallas Cowboys?

While many didn’t expect the Dallas Cowboys to move on from Mike McCarthy, their biggest star, Micah Parsons, was apparently blindsided too, calling the decision “devastating.”

Not only that, Parsons expects a “complete reset” of the coaching staff. While those words sound like they could have a significant impact, a complete coaching overhaul is standard procedure when a head coach gets removed from his position.

Yet, in this case, some coaching changes should have been expected, considering everyone knew McCarthy’s contract was expiring at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

“It’s gonna be a very interesting offseason. Due to free agents, coaching, it’s gonna be a complete reset. So it’s going to be a very interesting and challenging offseason.” Micah Parsons on Dallas Cowboys

Still, for those within the organization, a “complete reset” would be devastating, considering all the coaches who will have to find new jobs. Yet, that’s life in the NFL.

