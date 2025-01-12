Ashton Jeanty reveals which NFL team he wants to be drafted by

Throughout much of the college football season, there was little question who the best running back in the nation was. Now after an incredible season with the Boise State Broncos, Ashton Jeanty enters the 2025 NFL Draft as the best running back prospect in the class.
While the values of running backs have been under constant debate over the past decade, there’s little question that Jeanty is a first-round prospect. Many believe he can single-handedly transform an offense, much like we’ve seen from Saquon Barkley this season. Now, Jeanty takes his talent to the NFL, and there’s one team he’d love to play for.
Related: Dallas Cowboys’ timeline for Mike McCarthy decision revealed
Top NFL Draft RB Ashton Jeanty wants to join Dallas Cowboys
Arguably one of the Dallas Cowboys’ biggest weaknesses during the early portion of the 2024 season was a lack of a rushing offense. Eventually, former undrafted free agent Rico Dowdle emerged as the starting running back in Dallas. He finished with a strong season, reaching 1,079 rushing yards while averaging a respectable 4.6 yards per carry.
Despite Dowdle’s impressive season, many still believe the Cowboys would target a running back under the right circumstances. Would that be with their first-round draft pick, where they select 12th? Ashton Jeanty seems to hope so.
Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty wants the #DallasCowboys to draft him…— Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) January 12, 2025
The former Frisco Lone Star HS standout signed with Disruptive Sports at an event in Dallas tonight… pic.twitter.com/y0V59JF5NO
While Jeanty would love to be drafted by the Cowboys, several other teams could be targeting the star RB too, even if it means jumping ahead of Dallas in the 2025 NFL Draft order.