Dallas Cowboys could consider top college football coaches to fill vacancy

Now that Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys have parted ways, Jerry Jones is on the hunt for a new coach for “America’s Team.”
The usual suspects with ties to Jones have returned, such as Deion Sanders, Kellen Moore, and even rumors of Jason Witten have emerged. Yet, the Cowboys are still going through the interview process and there could be a few top college football coaches who get a call from a Dallas area code.
Dallas Cowboys expected to check in on Marcus Freeman, other top college coaches
Jerry Jones isn’t afraid of making bold moves. That could be the approach he takes this offseason as he looks to fill the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching vacancy.
While some are fixated on the possibility of Deion Sanders returning to the Cowboys, ESPN’s Dan Graziano expects Jones to look into hiring another top college football coach instead.
Each of the names Graziano mentions has been a part of the head coach hiring discussion in years past. This year, Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman has surfaced most often, with the Chicago Bears hoping to interview him. While Freeman is focused on coaching in the College Football National Championship on Monday, his schedule should free up in the near future, giving the Cowboys their window of opportunity.
