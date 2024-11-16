Deion Sanders to become next head coach of Dallas Cowboys? NFL insider responds to rumors

Credit: Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s been a nightmare season for the Dallas Cowboys.

They are currently 3-6 and have lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott to season-ending hamstring surgery. They’ve also dealt with serious injuries to Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, DaRon Bland, and Brandin Cooks.

They’ve been brutal on both sides of the ball as it appears more and more likely the Cowboys will move on from head coach Mike McCarthy at the end of the season.

McCarthy, who has been the Cowboys’ coach since 2020, led Dallas to 12-5 records the last three seasons, but never got past the Divisional Round in the playoffs. McCarthy is 1-3 in the postseason with Dallas.

Now, all of the Cowboys’ issues aren’t McCarthy’s fault. He didn’t put this flawed roster together — that falls on owner Jerry Jones.

But since Jones won’t fire himself, McCarthy will be the one to take the fall.

With McCarthy most likely on his way out, rumors have been swirling that Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders could be manning the Cowboys’ sideline in 2025. However, one NFL insider is squashing those rumors.

Related: Retired 4-time Pro Bowler suggests Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones purposely sabotaging 2024 team

Deion Sanders won’t be next Dallas Cowboys head coach

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported Saturday that Sanders won’t be going to Dallas.

“Coach Prime isn’t landing at The Star. The 57-year-old University of Colorado coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback has said publicly he wants to stay in college football, despite some theories that Jerry Jones is targeting his former star. Sanders holds an 11-10 record over two seasons with the Buffaloes, and as of now, I have not spoken to a team decision-maker interested in bringing Sanders in as an NFL head coach,” Russini wrote.

It was a fun rumor that was bandied about since Sanders won a Super Bowl with the Cowboys, but it didn’t make much sense overall.

Sanders has had a bounce-back season with the Buffaloes after going 4-8 his first season last year. Colorado is currently ranked 18th in the nation with a 7-2 record.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are seven-point home underdogs to the Houston Texans for their “Monday Night Football” matchup.

Related: Dallas Cowboys game today: 2024 Cowboys schedule, latest depth chart, stats and injury report

