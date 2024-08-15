Retired 4-time Pro Bowler suggests Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones purposely sabotaging 2024 team

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

A former star from the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles believes Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his odd approach to contracts this summer may be evidence he’s already looking toward big changes in 2025.

This has been a bit of a weird build to the new season for the Cowboys. Following the 2023 NFL season, all signs and comments from the top Dallas decision-makers pointed to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb getting the contract extensions they were looking for. But in recent months Jerry Jones has broken away from his tradition of handing out big contracts and is in no rush to lock the team into new long-term deals.

It has set up a situation where both Prescott and Lamb could hit the open market next spring. Furthermore, head coach Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract as well. If the Cowboys disappoint again in 2024, the door seems wide open to some huge changes after the season.

And that may be exactly what Jones wants. Or at least that is what retired four-time Pro Bowler Asante Samuel seemed to suggest this week.

Asante Samuel suggests Jerry Jones already plotting Bill Belichick to be next Dallas Cowboys head coach

“Jerry Jones, he loves his players, he treats them right,” Samuel said during an appearance on ESPN Radio appearance. “Something’s going on this year. And I think that leads to next year, to say Bill Belichick will be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.”

“It ultimately comes down to Jerry Jones. And Jerry Jones wants to win a [Super] Bowl. For him to get that Bowl, his options are running out. And that last option for him to make this thing come to light is Bill Belichick.”

A bold claim but one that does have merit. Jones has not hidden his fondness for the Patriots legend. After years of being pulled down by past debts, cleaning house of some expensive players, not owing another fired coach money, and letting Belichick start fresh is a sensible approach for 2025.

