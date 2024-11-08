Dallas Cowboys executive warns Dak Prescott could miss season as QB will be put on injured reserve

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The disastrous season continues for the 3-5 Dallas Cowboys as Dak Prescott will be put on injured reserve after suffering a potentially season-ending hamstring injury.

Prescott has a partial avulsion of his right hamstring, meaning part of the tendon pulled away from the bone.

Stephen Jones, the franchise’s executive vice president and son of owner Jerry Jones, told 105.3 The Fan that Prescott will be put on IR and he doesn’t know how much time the quarterback will miss.

“I think it’s probably no way he can be back in the four-week timeframe, so we’ll put him over there and we’ll have that roster spot to use in terms of the next four weeks and go from there,” Stephen Jones said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Obviously a tough, tough situation, losing him for that period time, but we’re going to do what’s in the best interest of Dak and right now I don’t think anyone knows whether it’ll be four weeks, six weeks or the season. We’ll just have to continue to monitor that and see where it takes us.”

Sources told ESPN that Prescott is looking at six-to-eight weeks of recovery. However, it’s not yet known if he will need surgery.

If Prescott does need to go under the knife, he would most likely miss the rest of the season.

Prescott was hurt in last Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons after a five-yard scramble in the third quarter. He left the game and didn’t return.

“I felt it when I was getting up from the run. I can’t even say that I felt it running,” Prescott said, via ESPN.com. “The tackle, maybe something on the tackle. Yeah, I don’t know. But when I was standing up, I felt something, actually. Didn’t think it was much. You get tired. It’s a physical game. A lot of times you feel different things and they kind of go away.”

Who will be under center for Dallas Cowboys with Dak Prescott out?

With Prescott out, Cooper Rush will fill in as he will make his first start of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.

The Cowboys are 5-1 with Rush under center. He went 4-1 in 2022 when Prescott broke his right thumb.

“Cooper’s been great in getting Dak ready to play, and now Dak, there’ll be some role reversal there,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said, via ESPN. “[Rush’s] temperament is excellent. I would say he’s as even-keeled as an individual, especially a quarterback, that I’ve had the opportunity to work with. Cerebral. Smart. He gives you the flexibility to continue to play. I think that’s what you want in all your quarterbacks. You don’t want to get to a spot where you have to change a bunch of things offensively because who’s behind center.”

Former first-round pick Trey Lance will serve as Rush’s backup.

The Cowboys are seven-point home underdogs against the Eagles.

