New report reveals ominous severity of Dak Prescott’s hamstring injury and if it will require season-ending surgery for Dallas Cowboys QB

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

A new report has revealed the severity of the hamstring injury suffered by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott — and it could be season-ending.

The Dallas Mornings News’ Calvin Watkins reports Prescott has a partial avulsion of his right hamstring, meaning part of the tendon pulled away from the bone. Prescott could miss the rest of the season if surgery is required.

🚨BREAKING: #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott could require season-ending surgery after tests revealed that he has a partial avulsion of his tendon, per @dallasnews.



Not good.



JUST AN AWFUL SEASON FOR DALLAS… pic.twitter.com/jLTvgEDr3M — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 7, 2024

Prescott was hurt during this past Sunday’s Cowboys loss to the Atlanta Falcons. During the third quarter, Prescott was injured during a five-yard scramble. He left the game and didn’t return.

“I felt it when I was getting up from the run. I can’t even say that I felt it running,” Prescott said, via ESPN.com. “The tackle, maybe something on the tackle. Yeah, I don’t know. But when I was standing up, I felt something, actually. Didn’t think it was much. You get tired. It’s a physical game. A lot of times you feel different things and they kind of go away.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Prescott had an MRI on Monday which revealed he would miss several weeks.

Related: Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman calls star receiver CeeDee Lamb lazy in wild Week 7 radio rant

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott likely will go on IR

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Because of the severity of Prescott’s injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the quarterback will most likely have to go on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least four games.

“It’s iffy,” Jones said of Prescott’s timeline to return, via DallasCowboys.com. “But it’s extended time period of time… it’s likely we’ll IR him, so we’ll see how his rehab goes.”

With Prescott out, Cooper Rush will fill in as he will make his first start of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.

The Cowboys are 5-1 with Rush under center. He went 4-1 in 2022 when Prescott broke his right thumb.

“Cooper’s been great in getting Dak ready to play, and now Dak, there’ll be some role reversal there,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said, via ESPN. “[Rush’s] temperament is excellent. I would say he’s as even-keeled as an individual, especially a quarterback, that I’ve had the opportunity to work with. Cerebral. Smart. He gives you the flexibility to continue to play. I think that’s what you want in all your quarterbacks. You don’t want to get to a spot where you have to change a bunch of things offensively because who’s behind center.”

Former first-round pick Trey Lance will serve as Rush’s backup.

Related: Retired 4-time Pro Bowler suggests Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones purposely sabotaging 2024 team