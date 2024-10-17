Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman calls star receiver CeeDee Lamb lazy in wild Week 7 radio rant

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman tossed some serious shade in the direction of CeeDee Lamb during a wild Thursday radio rant.

The Cowboys are off this week, but after their Week 7 bye they have a tough test next Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. It is probably too early to call it a must-win, but it is pretty close. It is the ramifications of the team getting off to a surprising 3-3 start to begin the season.

Related: Where do the Dallas Cowboys land in our latest NFL offense rankings?

One of the big letdowns so far this season has been the play of the offense. After getting huge contract extensions in the offseason, Pro Bowl receiver CeeDee Lamb and star quarterback Dak Prescott are on pace to fall well below the stellar numbers they put up together the last couple of seasons. However, with Prescott being in a more prominent role, he has taken much of the heat for the offense’s performance.

But on Thursday, Prescott received some major support from former Dallas Cowboys QB Troy Aikman. During an appearance on Dallas radio station 96.7 The Ticket, the Hall-of-Famer tossed blame for the offensive struggles on the team’s wide receivers. Calling them lazy players and “terrible” route runners in a funny rant.

Troy Aikman calls Dallas Cowboys receiver ‘terrible’ route runners

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“I think the routes are terrible,” Aikman began by saying [h/t The Athletic’s Jon Machota]. “And I’ve thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee has got to improve in his route running. As a quarterback, if you’re not certain where guys are going to be consistently it’s hard to play the position. That’s what I see. I see guys lazy coming off the line of scrimmage.

“Sometimes they run. Usually, if they do it’s because they’re anticipating they’re going to get the football on that play. But if they’re not, they don’t,” the Monday Night Football commentator added. “And it all ties together. I’m not impressed with that part of it… You put on film of [the Ravens] and watch their receivers run routes and they come off the football. So do San Francisco’s and Green Bay’s and others. But it’s hard to play the position if you’re not certain how guys are going to run routes or where they’re going to be.”

This has been a unique week when it comes to Dallas Cowboys-related radio appearances. Owner Jerry Jones made headlines earlier Tuesday when he threatened the jobs of hosts at a rival station after they asked roster improvement questions he was not happy to receive.

Related: What is the Dallas Cowboys record on the current NFL standings?