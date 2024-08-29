Dallas Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott lashes out at owner Jerry Jones amid contract feud

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

As his contract situation with the Dallas Cowboys continues to play out, star quarterback Dak Prescott has been increasingly vocal about how things are going.

That’s apparently not going to change any time soon with Dallas’ season opener against the Cleveland Browns roughly a week away.

We saw this first-hand after Prescott responded to owner Jerry Jones in talking to media on Thursday. It was not a veiled shot, either.

“I stopped, honestly, listening to things (Jerry Jones) says to the media a long time ago. It doesn’t really hold weight with me,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

This came one day after Jones admitted he’s not in a rush to lock up Prescott despite the quarterback finding himself entering a contract year.

“I quit a long time ago getting bent out of shape about having anybody under contract or not. There are all kinds of things other than a contract that could change the outcome of him being under contract: injury, level of play,” Jones said. “So you can’t just pick that and say that should give you a better feeling about our team or me a better feeling. The whole thing has a lot of moving parts. Now, I can live with that … because we play a game that it can change on the next play.”

Things getting heated between Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys



There really is no other way to put it. Dallas did take care of star receiver CeeDee Lamb on a record-breaking contract earlier this month.

But all eyes are now on the 31-year-old Prescott. Dallas does not have the capability of placing the franchise tag on him ahead of free agency in March. He could very well test the open market.

Dak Prescott stats (2023): 69.5% completion, 4,516 yards, 36 TD, 9 INT

As for whether there is a deadline to get a deal done, Prescott also spoke on that.

Dak Prescott said he doesn’t have to have a new contract before the season starts, but “I think it says a lot if it is or if it isn’t.”



What does it say if it isn’t done?



“Just how people feel.” pic.twitter.com/XDXGDl7LKn — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 29, 2024

Despite playoff struggles, Prescott should be in line for $60-plus million annually on a new deal. Whether that comes from the Cowboys or another team remains to be seen.

But there is certainly some drama in Big D right now.