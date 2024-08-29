Dallas Cowboys contract talks with Dak Prescott take another turn

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys were able to lock up star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on a record-breaking deal just recently. It was one of Dallas’ primary objectives heading into Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

Could this potentially mean that the ‘Boys are also going to lock up another franchise player in that of star quarterback Dak Prescott?

Recent indictions were that things might be trending in the right direction in this regard. Prescott is slated to hit free agency after the 2024 season. Dallas does not have the capability of placing the franchise tag on him, meaning that the reigning NFL MVP runner-up would likely test the open market.

We now have some more information on this. It’s not great from a Cowboys perspective. According to NFL insider James Palmer (h/t Bleacher Report), Prescott has all of the leverage in contract talks with Dallas. Per the report, teams are prepared to offer him at least $60 million per season once NFL free agency opens next March.

Related: Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott standing in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB rankings

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks continue to get paid at the highest clip in NFL history. That included both Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers) topping out the market at $55 million per season this past offseason.

Prescott’s track record speaks for itself. The former fourth-round pick from Mississippi State has thrown 202 touchdowns with just 74 interceptions since entering the league back in 2016.

Sure, there are questions about Dallas’ lack of postseason success under Prescott. But options to potentially replace him are limited.

This has Dallas in a precarious position. Hand Prescott $60-plus million annually or face the real possibility of losing him to the highest bidder.