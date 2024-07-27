Colorado Rockies reportedly shopping Gold Glove winner ahead of 2024 MLB trade deadline

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies are one of the worst teams in baseball making them an obvious seller ahead of the MLB trade deadline. While plenty of the Rockies trade candidates are known, a new player out of Colorado has popped up in MLB trade rumors.

It’s well-known that the Rockies handle the trade deadline differently than many other clubs. While Colorado has been near the bottom of the MLB standings in each of the last three seasons, this is not an organization willing to kickstart a complete rebuild.

Related: Longest home run ever, longest home runs in 2024

As a result, many of the most coveted players on the Rockies roster aren’t available at the MLB trade deadline. Fortunately for buyers, there are a few role players that the club is willing to move right now.

Brendan Rodgers stats (ESPN): .268/.313/.391, .704 OPS, 7 home runs, 33 RBI, 16 doubles in 317 at-bats

According to Jorge Castillo of ESPN, while the Rockies are unwilling to trade All-Star Ryan McMahon they are open to dealing second baseman Brendan Rodgers at the MLB trade deadline.

Related: MLB games today

McMahon isn’t the only player on the Rockies roster floating in MLB trade rumors right now. Colorado is also fielding calls on starting pitchers Cal Quantrill and Austin Gomber along with catchers Elias Diaz and Jacob Stallings.

Brendan Rodgers contract (Spotrac): $3.2 million salary in 2024, arbitration-eligible in 2025

Turning 28 years old in August, Rodgers wouldn’t provide much offensive help for any team acquiring him. In the last two seasons, he’s combined for just a .265/.313/.390 slash line with a .703 OPS and only 11 home runs across 531 plate appearances.

A Gold Glove Award winner in 2022, Rodgers hasn’t even brought that same value defensively this season. According to Baseball Savant, the 6-foot second baseman ranks in the 76th percentile for Outs Above Average and is in the 60th percentile for Fielding Run Value.

The return for Rodgers likely wouldn’t be significant for Colorado, but trading him could open up more at-bats for younger players. As for Rodgers, teams could view him as a buy-low candidate with the hopes of the former first-round pick improving thanks to a change of scenery.