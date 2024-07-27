EA Sports sold an insane number of College Football 25 copies in early release

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

The excitement surrounding EA Sports’ College Football 25 build-up over the years. The first NCAA college football game since NCAA Football 14 generated a level of buzz like never before for a sports video game. In the weeks since the game was released, EA Sports is cashing in.

EA Sports announced in February 2021 that the “NCAA Football” video game series would return. It was made clear that the game would take years of work behind the scenes, but the product that provided countless hours of entertainment for football fans everywhere would be worth it.

When the game was finally in its final stages this year, EA Sports made preorders available. Fans could pay $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition or they could bundle it with Madden 25 for $150. For those who preordered the game, they could start playing it days before its official release.

Two weeks since College Football 25 came out on July 19, millions of football fans across the country have had their opportunity to buy it. While we don’t know how many sales of next-gen consoles the game’s released created, we do have a rough estimate of how many people bought the game.

According to Sam Becker of Front Office Sports, more than 2.2 million people bought the early-access deluxe edition of the game alone. Furthermore, per EA Sports, approximately 600,000 people got the EA free trial, bringing the total of players to 2.8 million.

That means EA Sports generated $220 million in sales before the game was even officially released. When the company releases the sales totals for College Football 25, it’s expected, it’s expected to be one of the highest-selling sports video games ever.

Fans who have spent dozens of hours playing the game have certainly noticed a lot of bugs, unfinished text and other issues impacting both dynasty mode and Road to Glory. However, College Football 25 is back and with the 2024 college football season just weeks away from kicking off, the game’s popularity will keep growing.