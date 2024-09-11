How much longer will Deion Sanders be Colorado’s head coach?

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A top college football analyst believes Deion Sanders’ reign as Colorado’s head coach could be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

ESPN college football contributor Paul Finebaum said on “SportsCenter” Wednesday he believes the Hall of Famer won’t be the Buffaloes’ head coach much longer.

“Not long, you can see it’s coming undone here. Nobody is persecuting or prosecuting Deion Sanders. We’re simply telling the truth, and the truth is his team is terrible.” Paul Finebaum

Related: Week 3 college football rankings

Deion Sanders’ rollercoaster ride at Colorado continues

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Sanders since he arrived at Colorado in 2023 after building a successful college football program at Jackson State.

The Buffaloes started out hot in 2023, going 3-0, before cratering and finishing the season with a very mediocre 4-8 record.

Things haven’t started out much better in 2024. Colorado was shellacked by Nebraska, 28-10, as quarterback Shedeur Sanders was sacked five teams and constantly pressured.

“They barely got by the first game against North Dakota State and they were literally run out of Lincoln, Nebraska. They were down by 28 points at halftime. The score really made it look close, but it wasn’t close. It was a complete and total beatdown,” explained Finebaum. “What we were promised would be different this year by Coach Prime is the same.”

Deion Sanders is 5-9 as the head coach and the Buffaloes have been outscored by 93 points during his tenure. One of the biggest issues is their offensive line, same as last season.

“The future really is very bleak,” added Finebaum.

Related: Heisman Watch 2024

Sanders criticized the offensive line play following the Nebraska loss.

“Protections were a problem,” Sanders said after the game, via ESPN. “You know, I’m trying to be polite and say it, because you know I can say the same thing you’re thinking, but if I say it, you’d say I’m throwing my guys up under the bus. I’m not doing that whatsoever. Protections were a problem. We got to figure out a way to prevent that and do a better job with that.”

During a press conference this week, Sanders seemingly referred to himself as Jesus on the cross with the criticism he’s received.

🦬 @DeionSanders says he’s confident in Coach Loadholt and the OL they have up front.



Says if they ran the ball for 300yds, ppl would question why they didn’t throw. Said they deserve criticism after a loss and that, “I’ve been on the cross a long time and I’m still hanging.” pic.twitter.com/8SGyCGmnWF — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) September 10, 2024

“When you lose, you’re going to be ridiculed, you’re going to prosecuted and persecuted, and I’m good. I’ve been on a cross for a long time, and I’m still hanging,” said Sanders.

The Buffaloes are seven-point favorites at Colorado State on Saturday.