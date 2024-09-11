Former NFL GM explains why he would ‘never’ draft Shedeur Sanders

Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of a handful of prospects who could hear their names called during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Remember, the 2024 draft class tied the NFL record for the most quarterbacks drafted in the first round, with six.

In other words, there are always more teams who need a QB than there are actual first-round prospects, but sometimes teams reach to fill a position of need, and no job is more important than quarterback. So, while some may not feel Sanders is worthy of a first-round pick where things stand right now, the pre-draft process has a way of hyping up fringe prospects into bonafide first-round picks.

Meanwhile, others still see one of the best quarterbacks in college football when watching Deion Sanders’ son play, even if Colorado’s 0-2 start has sparked a debate. But what about former NFL general managers? How do they feel about Shedeur Sanders?

Anonymous former NFL GM wants nothing to do with Shedeur Sanders

Remember, all it takes is one team’s general manager to fall in love with a prospect for them to be drafted in the first round. One team may have a third-round grade on a prospect, whereas another team views the player as a first-round pick. That’s just how scouting works.

But what about Shedeur Sanders? Before the season started, many viewed the Colorado quarterback as a fringe first-round prospect, with some believing he could become a top-five pick. Two games in, and there are already doubts about Sanders’ NFL future.

Shedeur Sanders stats (2024): 68.1% comp. rate, 689 passing yards, 5 TD, 2 INT, 7 sacks taken

Recently, The Athletic’s Jim Trotter spoke with numerous former NFL GMs and asked their opinion of Sanders. One went so far as to say he didn’t want anything to do with Colorado’s starting quarterback.

“At this point, if I’m coming back to the league and kicking off a new regime, with what I know, I would never have Shedeur kick things off with me. I’m trying to pinpoint why that is, and I just don’t trust everything I’m seeing right now. He’s got some money from the portal and he’s spending it the way he is. … I just don’t trust his maturity. I don’t trust how he’s going to be able to handle the limelight, which sounds odd because he should be able to handle it more than anyone because he’s been around it all his life. I don’t mean handle the limelight; rather, is he going to be a distraction in that building? Is he going to irritate people? Do his teammates like him, or do they resent him?” Former NFL GM on Shedeur Sanders

Recently, Sanders has criticized his offensive line after they allowed five sacks against Nebraska. He’s also blamed receivers for the interceptions he’s thrown and even got called out by Miami (FL) quarterback Cam Ward for his work ethic before the season started.

Sanders has stated a desire to be the first quarterback drafted in 2025, but to do so, some believe he needs to clean up his act while performing better on the field, too.

