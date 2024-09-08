Week 3 college football rankings: Texas climbs among best college football teams, Michigan and Notre Dame drop

Credit: Michael Clubb / USA TODAY NETWORK

Who is the best team in college football? Week 2 of the 2024 college football season is drawing to a close, with Saturday’s action providing plenty of close games and upsets to reflect on from the best college football teams. As everything draws to a close, it’s time for our Week 3 college football rankings. Also Read: Notre Dame coaching candidates We only got a few ranked versus ranked matchups in Week 2, including Texas vs Michigan and Tennessee vs NC State. However, there are plenty of things to take away from how the best college football teams performed. With that in mind, let’s finally jump into our Week 3 college football rankings.

25. Washington Huskies (Unranked) – 2-0

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Not a bad start for the Washington Huskies. It’s all great for head coach Jedd Fisch, who is doing for the Huskies’ offense what he did for the Arizona Wildcats last year. Meanwhile, quarterback Will Rogers exits Week 2 with a 5-0 TD-INT ratio and just over 500 passing yards, a big improvement upon his 2023 season at Mississippi State. Let’s see what Rogers and Fisch have for Washington State. Also Read: Best NFL players of all time

24. Boston College Eagles (Unranked) – 2-0

Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Kudos to Bill O’Brien for the hot start in his first season back as a college head coach. The Eagles haven’t started a season 2-0 since 2021 and the last time they did it, they certainly didn’t have a win over Florida State. O’Brien is already doing great work for this program, though, we’d admittedly be stunned if Boston College finds a way to beat Missouri in Week 3. Also Read: MLB Power Rankings Week 23

23. Memphis Tigers (Unranked) – 2-0

Credit: Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 3 proved to be a little bittersweet for the Memphis Tigers. Mario Anderson dominated in this one, leading the team with 148 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns in a blowout victory over Troy. Unfortunately, Memphis also lost offensive weapon Sutton Smith (knee) for the remainder of the season. On the bright side, with how the Florida State Seminoles have looked in 2024, Memohis could certainly go into Tallahassee next Saturday and send FSU to a 0-3 record. Related: Week 1 fantasy rankings

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys (22) – 2-0

Credit: SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

A win is a win, but the Oklahoma State Cowboys are raising plenty of concerns after their first two games. Quarterback Alan Bowman, who threw 17 touchdowns for Texas Tech back in 2018, has been up-and-down. Meanwhile, Arkansas made it look easy to bottle up Ollie Gordon (2.9 ypc on 17 carries). We’ll give some credit for the 2-0 record, but we won’t be surprised if Oklahoma State beats Tulsa in Week 3 and then gets steamrolled by the Utah Utes on September 21. Related: 2025 NFL Draft order, picks by team

21. Clemson Tigers (22) – 1-1

Credit: Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Clemson Tigers have put themselves into a position under Dabo Swinney where wins against inferior competition don’t mean anything. The college football world saw what happened against Georgia in Week 1 and while the likes of NC State (Sept. 21) and Louisville (Nov. 2) don’t seem to be on the Tigers level, that might actually be Clemson’s competition right now. We’ll give Swinney’s team the edge against NC State, especially at home with two weeks to prepare, but it seems ludicrous people saw this as one of the 10 best college football teams entering the season. Related: MLB playoff picture

20. Michigan Wolverines (12) – 1-1

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Davis Warren is a feel-good story, winning the battle against leukemia to become a starting quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines. Unfortunately, the story needs to end, because he’s already shown he isn’t fit to start for one of the best college football teams. Saturday proved the Wolverines are worlds removed from where they were a year ago. If Michigan loses at home in two weeks to the USC Trojans, picking up their second loss before October, this will probably be one of the program’s worst seasons since the Brady Hoke era. Related: NFL defense rankings

19. LSU Tigers (19) – 1-1

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The LSU Tigers get their first win of the year, but the season-opening loss is going to sting for Weeks. Losing to USC raised serious doubts about how the Tigers will fare against the likes of Ole Miss and Alabama, even with those SEC duels being played at Tiger Stadium. At the very least, we’ll need to see LSU easily handle its business against South Carolina and UCLA. Also Read: NFL offense rankings

18. Kansas State Wildcats (17) – 2-0

Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

We’ll start with the good news. After allowing 20 first-half points to Tulane, the Kansas State Wildcats defense locked things down in the second quarter and even delivered the game-winning touchdown. That’s why the Wildcats survived in Week 2. Now for the bad. Quarterback Avery Johnson, who many hoped would deliver a breakout season, has been alarmingly shaky in his first two starts. If he can’t turn things around quickly, Johnson will cause a Wildcats loss to Arizona in Week 3. Also Read: Top 100 NFL players 2024

17. Louisville Cardinals (Unranked) – 2-0

Credit: Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

We wanted to hold off on vaulting the Louisville Cardinals into our top 25 college football rankings until they faced Georgia Tech. The chaos in Week 2 changed that. Louisville had a nice balance on Saturday, with quarterback Tyler Shough leading 4 scoring drives in the first half, while the run game punched it in each time. Now the Cardinals can prepare for Georgia Tech, with that matchup looking even more favorable to start the year hot just like it did in 2023. Related: Highest college football coaches buyouts

16. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5) – 2-0

Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Well, that was embarrassing. A year ago, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish brought in Sam Hartman from the transfer portal with the hope he would push this team over the hump. Instead, his interceptions in big games proved costly. Fast forward to 2024, Riley Leonard is brought in to be the hero. He threw 2 interceptions on Saturday, doesn’t have a passing touchdown entering Week 3 and he certainly seems to lack the poise and decision-making you’d expect from a veteran quarterback. Maybe the Fighting Irish are cursed, maybe it’s their evaluation of quarterbacks. Either way, the Fighting Irish are in the same spot they’ve been stuck in for years and that’s well short of everyone’s expectations. Related: College Football Games Today, College Football Schedule 2024

15. Oklahoma Sooners (15) – 2-0

Credit: BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Surviving does matter, especially in a chaotic Week 2, but this wasn’t a pretty victory for the Oklahoma Sooners. Jackson Darnold was extremely inconsistent, but so was a Sooners’ ground game that averaged under 4 yards per carry. Oklahoma will take a 2-0 record, but the Sooners need to play a much higher level to beat Tulane (Week 3) and it will take a complete team effort to take down Tennessee (Week 4). Also Read: NFL predictions 2024

14. Nebraska Cornhuskers (20) – 2-0

Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are just a different team with Dylan Raiola, we tried to tell you. For one thing, Raiola’s very presence on the field helps make running the football much easier for the Cornhuskers offense. The freshman quarterback also shows poise beyond his years and his playmaking ability could soon make him one of the best quarterbacks in college football. Maybe this game said more about the true state of Colorado, but we believe it’s a testament to this Nebraska team. Related: Best college football teams ever

13. Arizona Wildcats (13) – 1-0

Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

There’s an opportunity here for the Arizona Wildcats. With both the Michigan Wolverines and Notre Dame Fighting Irish potentially taking themselves out of the playoff picture, a path to a spot is opening. This program certainly isn’t without its fault, there are glaring holes defensively, but the Wildcats’ duo of quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan can keep this team in every game/ We’ll see that put to the test in the next two weeks. road games against Kansas State and Utah. Even a single win in that stretch could set up Arizona for a playoff spot this year. Related: USC Trojans Football Commits 2025

12. Miami Hurricanes (16) – 2-0

Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The next litmus test isn’t coming for the Miami Hurricanes for over a month. For now, The U gets to beat up on the likes of Ball State (Sept. 14), South Florida (Sept. 21) and Virginia Tech. One thing that remains clear is this is the best Hurricanes roster in years and while Mario Cristobal might not be one of the best coaches in college football, Cam Ward and the rest of the talent on Miami’s roster can put this team in position for double-digit wins. Related: College Football QB rankings

11. USC Trojans (13) – 1-0

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans can come out of Week 2 feeling great about their upcoming matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. It’s certainly unlikely that Michigan will be blown out in two consecutive weeks, especially in Ann Arbor, but there’s not the gap many thought between the Trojans and Wolverines. With two weeks to prepare for the Wolverines, USC could have a shot for a top-10 spot in our college football rankings assuming they win on Sept. 21. (Update on Sunday morning) Related: College Football Coaches Hot Seat 2024

10. Penn State Nittany Lions (9) – 2-0

Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The James Franklin experience can be best described as the head coach calling for his defense to get more national attention on Monday and that very same Penn State Nittany Lions defense allowing nearly 400 yards and 27 points to Bowling Green on Saturday. Penn State barely survived, with running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen – 220 rushing yards on 27 touches – carrying this team to victory. Penn State is 2-0 and currently in a position to make the College Football Playoff, but a Franklin-coached team once again proved why so many don’t trust Penn State in big games. Related: Longest field goal in college football history

9. Missouri Tigers (11) – 2-0

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With Notre Dame losing and the Penn State Nittany Lions needing a rally to survive Bowling Green at home, the Missouri Tigers jump into the top 10. The Brady Cook-Luther Burden III connection is one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in college football and Missouri’s defense boasts more than enough talent and quality coaching to cause problems for opponents. The Tigers will have their shot at Boston College in Week 3, but we don’t expect it will be as big of an issue for Mizzou. Related: Highest paid college football coaches 2024

8. Utah Utes (8) – 2-0

Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

We were quite high on the Utah Utes entering the season, putting them in the No. 8 spot entering Week 1. So, while there’s still no movement for Kyle Whittingham’s program in our Week 3 college football rankings, the Utes are showing why we believe this is one of the best college football teams in 2024. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising simply elevates this offense to another level and when you pair that with the Utes defense, you have a very dangerous team. Related: Heisman Trophy winners

7. Tennessee Volunteers (10) – 2-0

Credit: Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Plenty of things will have to go right for the Tennessee Volunteers to make the College Football Playoff, but some of them already have. Nico Iamaleava did throw his first collegiate interception, but he’s been very sharp in his first 3 starts for the Vols outside of that. Tennessee should easily dispatch Kent State on Sept. 14, but that road trip to battle the Oklahoma Sooners is a fantastic test for both programs. As of now, even as road dogs, we’d give a 6-point edge to Tennessee. Related: Heisman Watch 2024

6. Oregon Ducks (6) – 1-0

Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

It’s never a good thing when the Oregon Ducks offense is racking up penalties far more easily than they do points. That certainly proved to be the Ducks’ big issue in Week 1, with this team showing an unusual lack of focus and preparation. Keep in mind that this happened against Idaho. We won’t set off the alarm bells yet, but that performance definitely drops Oregon in the Week 2 college football rankings. (Update on Sunday morning) Related: College Football Predictions 2024

5. Alabama Crimson Tide (7) – 2-0

Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images

It wasn’t pretty until late for the Alabama Crimson Tide, who only held a one-point lead over South Florida in the third quarter, but they secured the double-digit victory. It’s alarming to see the level of success USF had slowing down Kalen DeBoer’s offense with Alabama allowing a ton of penetration into the backfield in the first 3 quarters. Winning does matter on a week when plenty of ranked teams lost, but Alabama is multiple tiers behind the three best college football teams right now. If that O-Line can protect, freshman Ryan Williams is going to make big things happen for Milroe and DeBoer. Related: Highest paid athletic directors

4. Ole Miss Rebels (6) – 2-0

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On a Saturday that saw several of the best college football teams narrowly escape with victories, the Ole Miss Rebels handed their business at home. Week 2 woes from the likes of Notre Dame and Penn State don’t necessarily have a direct impact on the Rebels, outside of potential playoff seeding implications, but it does show why this can be one of the nation’s elite teams. Week 2 certainly proved that surprises can happen but the looming Ole Miss schedule – Wake Forst, Georgia Southern, Kentucky and South Carolina – offers a clear path to a 6-0 record before facing LSU and Oklahoma. Related: College Football Defense Rankings 2024

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (2) – 2-0

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ohio State Buckeyes drop in our Week 3 college football rankings but there are still plenty of positives to take away from Saturday’s Week 2 action. First, the Michigan Wolverines are clearly so much worse than last season that Ohio State should probably be a double-digit favorite when they meet in November. Second, after a strong season opener, the Penn State Nittany Lions didn’t look anything close to one of the best college football teams in Week 2. Oh yeah and Ohio State won, that’s just the cherry on top this Saturday. Related: Best college football coaches 2024

2. Texas Longhorns (3) – 2-0

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

We’ll likely finish the 2024 season realizing that Michigan wasn’t one of the best college football teams this year. That doesn’t necessarily matter right now. The Texas Longhorns went into Ann Arbor and decimated the Wolverines, taking complete control of the game and silencing a raucous environment. Texas’s defense certainly stood out, but it’s also clear that Quinn Ewers took another step in his development. Texas made the CFP last year and it’s a national title contender in 2024. Related: Highest-paid college football players based on NIL value

1. Georgia Bulldogs (1) – 2-0

Credit: Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK