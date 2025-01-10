3 Major programs emerge in Carson Beck transfer portal chase rumor, including Ohio State

Credit: Joshua l. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A new report reveals that three top-flight schools have emerged in the early transfer chase for Carson Beck.

The focus of the college football world is currently on the conclusion of the college football playoffs. On Thursday night, Notre Dame advanced to the National Championship game after a wild second-half rally over Penn State. On Friday, their opponent will be decided when Ohio State takes on Texas in the Cotton Bowl.

However, with the season over for much of the nation, the transfer portal has created a lot of headlines over the last few weeks. One of the biggest stories of the transfer portal period was created yesterday when it was reported that Carson Beck will not only forego entering the NFL Draft but is also leaving Georgia. A program he helped lead to a pair of National Championships.

It was a stunning development. But in the era of massive NIL deals and payouts for star college football athletes, Beck seems to be looking to land a historic deal in the final year of eligibility. It has led to a lot of speculation about where the NFL prospect could be playing in the Fall.

Well, On3 — the same outlet that first reported Beck’s plans to enter the transfer portal — revealed on Thursday three programs that are expected to be suitors for his services.

Carson Beck stats (Career): 39 games, 7,912 passing yards, 58 touchdowns, 20 interceptions, 156.4 passer ratings

Ohio State expected to pursue Carson Beck in the transfer portal

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On3 claims that Texas Tech, Miami, and none other than Ohio State are expected to be early contenders for the two-time champion quarterback. However, the outlet claims that the Hurricanes are the favorites in the growing chase for Beck.

Miami QB Cam Ward has entered April’s NFL Draft. And is viewed as the top quarterback prospect in this year’s class. The team lost three games in 2024 and came up well short of reaching the college football playoffs. It is understandable if Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal might see Beck as the missing piece on a title team.

As mentioned above, the Buckeyes are competing in the second semifinal game of this season’s playoffs. However, starting QB Will Howard is a senior and will, hopefully, be headed to the NFL this spring. Beck being the missing piece for a title team in 2025, or to lead a potential championship repeat next year makes a lot of sense for Ohio State.

Texas Tech is further away from being a serious title contender. But Carson Beck is definitely looking to cash in during his final year in college. So if Texas Tech makes the best offer they are still a worthwhile program to land with for next fall.

