Ohio State game today: TV info, scores, and upcoming 2024 Ohio State football and basketball schedule

Is there an Ohio State game today? With the 2024 college football and basketball schedules kicking off soon, the Buckeyes will be back in action on the gridiron, and hardwood in no time. Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Ohio State football schedule and upcoming games in OSU men’s and women’s college basketball.

Ohio State game today

When is the next Ohio State game? Saturday, November 2 Who are they playing? Penn State Where is Ohio State playing? Beaver Stadium What time does the Ohio State game start? 12:00 PM ET What channel is the Ohio State game on? FOX Where can we stream the Ohio State game? YouTube TV, Fubo

Is there an Ohio State game today?

There is no Ohio State game today. The school’s next game will see the Buckeyes football team face Penn State on November 2.

What time is the Ohio State game today?

The kickoff time for Ohio State’s next game is at 12:00 PM ET.

What channel is the Ohio State game on?

The Ohio State vs. Penn State game will air exclusively on FOX.

What is Ohio State’s record?

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ohio State Buckeyes record in the 2024 football season is 6-1.

Where is Ohio State ranked?

The Buckeyes football team is currently ranked fourth in the latest AP college football rankings.

Who won the Ohio State game tonight?

OSU won their most recent game against Nebraska by a score of 21-17.

Where do the Ohio State Buckeyes play?

The Ohio State football team plays at Ohio Stadium while the men’s and women’s basketball teams compete at The Schottenstein Center. Both are located in Columbus, Ohio.

What time do gates open for the Ohio State games?

Games at Ohio Stadium open two hours before game time. The doors open at Schottenstein Center 90 minutes before tip-off for basketball games.

Here you can find the full slate of games on the 2024 Ohio State football schedule.

Date Matchup Time (CT) TV Info August 31 Ohio State 52, Akron 6 3:30 PM CBS September 7 Ohio State 56, Western Michigan 0 7:30 PM Big Ten Network September 21 Ohio State 49, Marshall 14 12:00 PM FOX September 28 Ohio State 38, Michigan State 7 7:00 PM Peacock October 15 Ohio State 35, Iowa 7 3:30 PM CBS October 12 Oregon 32, Ohio State 31 FLEX GAME TBD October 26 Ohio State 21, Nebraska 17 12:00 PM FOX November 2 @ Penn State 12:00 PM FOX November 9 Purdue FLEX GAME TBD November 16 @ Northwestern FLEX GAME TBD November 23 Indiana FLEX GAME TBD November 30 Michigan FLEX GAME FOX

2024-25 Ohio State men’s basketball schedule

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is the first half of Ohio State men’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info November 4 @ Texas TBD TBD November 11 Youngstown State TBD TBD November 15 @ Texas A&M TBD TBD November 19 Evansville TBD TBD November 22 Campbell TBD TBD November 25 Green Bay TBD TBD November 29 Pittsburgh TBD TBD December 14 @ Auburn TBD TBD December 17 Valparaiso TBD TBD December 21 Kentucky (Neutral Site) TBD TBD December 29 Indiana State TBD TBD

2024-25 Ohio State women’s basketball schedule

Here you will soon find the first half of Ohio State women’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info November 5 Cleveland State TBD TBD November 12 Charlotte 7:00 PM TB November 17 @ Belmont TBD TBD November 20 @ Ohio 7:00 PM TBD November 24 Bowling Green TBD TBD November 28 Old Dominion 11:00 AM TBD November 29 Utah State 3:30 PM TBD December 8 Illinois TBD TBD December 14 Old Dominion 11:00 AM TBD November 29 Utah State 3:30 PM TBD December 14 Youngstown State TBD TBD December 20 Stanford 8:30 PM TBD December 29 Rutgers TBD TBD

Ohio State’s mascot?

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brutus Buckeye is the name of the beloved mascot who roots on the Ohio State Buckeyes at football and basketball games.

What do Ohio State fans call themselves?

Just like the moniker of the school’s sports teams, Ohio State fans also refer to themselves as Buckeyes. Ohio is also nicknamed the “Buckeye State.”

