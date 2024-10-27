fbpx

Ohio State game today: TV info, scores, and upcoming 2024 Ohio State football and basketball schedule

Updated:
Is there an Ohio State game today? With the 2024 college football and basketball schedules kicking off soon, the Buckeyes will be back in action on the gridiron, and hardwood in no time. Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Ohio State football schedule and upcoming games in OSU men’s and women’s college basketball.

Ohio State game today

When is the next Ohio State game?Saturday, November 2
Who are they playing?Penn State
Where is Ohio State playing?Beaver Stadium
What time does the Ohio State game start?12:00 PM ET
What channel is the Ohio State game on?FOX
Where can we stream the Ohio State game?YouTube TV, Fubo

Is there an Ohio State game today?

There is no Ohio State game today. The school’s next game will see the Buckeyes football team face Penn State on November 2.

What time is the Ohio State game today?

The kickoff time for Ohio State’s next game is at 12:00 PM ET.

What channel is the Ohio State game on?

The Ohio State vs. Penn State game will air exclusively on FOX.

What is Ohio State’s record?

ohio state game today
Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ohio State Buckeyes record in the 2024 football season is 6-1.

Where is Ohio State ranked?

The Buckeyes football team is currently ranked fourth in the latest AP college football rankings.

Who won the Ohio State game tonight?

OSU won their most recent game against Nebraska by a score of 21-17.

Where do the Ohio State Buckeyes play?

The Ohio State football team plays at Ohio Stadium while the men’s and women’s basketball teams compete at The Schottenstein Center. Both are located in Columbus, Ohio.

What time do gates open for the Ohio State games?

Games at Ohio Stadium open two hours before game time. The doors open at Schottenstein Center 90 minutes before tip-off for basketball games.

2024 Ohio State football schedule

Here you can find the full slate of games on the 2024 Ohio State football schedule.

DateMatchupTime (CT)TV Info
August 31Ohio State 52, Akron 63:30 PMCBS
September 7Ohio State 56, Western Michigan 07:30 PMBig Ten Network
September 21Ohio State 49, Marshall 1412:00 PMFOX
September 28Ohio State 38, Michigan State 77:00 PMPeacock
October 15Ohio State 35, Iowa 73:30 PMCBS
October 12Oregon 32, Ohio State 31FLEX GAMETBD
October 26Ohio State 21, Nebraska 1712:00 PMFOX
November 2@ Penn State12:00 PMFOX
November 9PurdueFLEX GAMETBD
November 16@ NorthwesternFLEX GAMETBD
November 23IndianaFLEX GAMETBD
November 30MichiganFLEX GAMEFOX

2024-25 Ohio State men’s basketball schedule

ohio state game today
Credit: Joshua A. Bickel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is the first half of Ohio State men’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
November 4@ TexasTBDTBD
November 11Youngstown StateTBDTBD
November 15@ Texas A&MTBDTBD
November 19EvansvilleTBDTBD
November 22CampbellTBDTBD
November 25Green BayTBDTBD
November 29PittsburghTBDTBD
December 14@ AuburnTBDTBD
December 17ValparaisoTBDTBD
December 21Kentucky (Neutral Site)TBDTBD
December 29Indiana StateTBDTBD

2024-25 Ohio State women’s basketball schedule

Here you will soon find the first half of Ohio State women’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
November 5Cleveland StateTBDTBD
November 12Charlotte7:00 PMTB
November 17@ BelmontTBDTBD
November 20@ Ohio7:00 PMTBD
November 24Bowling GreenTBDTBD
November 28Old Dominion11:00 AMTBD
November 29Utah State3:30 PMTBD
December 8IllinoisTBDTBD
December 14Youngstown StateTBDTBD
December 20Stanford8:30 PMTBD
December 29RutgersTBDTBD

Ohio State’s mascot?

ohio state game today
Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brutus Buckeye is the name of the beloved mascot who roots on the Ohio State Buckeyes at football and basketball games.

What do Ohio State fans call themselves?

Just like the moniker of the school’s sports teams, Ohio State fans also refer to themselves as Buckeyes. Ohio is also nicknamed the “Buckeye State.”

