Carson Beck passes on NFL Draft, shockingly leaves Georgia for tranfer portal: 4 possible landing spots, including Notre Dame

In one of the most shocking developments in college football this year, two-time National Champion winner Carson Beck not only chose to pass on entering the 2025 NFL Draft, but he is actually leaving the Georgia Bulldogs and entering the transfer portal.
The entire college football world has one eye on the semifinals of the college football playoffs, which kick off tonight. However, we are also in the middle of what has become a massive element of the offseason for every program. And that is CFB free agency, AKA the transfer portal.
Related: College football games today – Get a look at the upcoming college football playoff schedule
Several notable stars have already tossed their name into the portal over the last month. However, an expected name joined the transfer market on Thursday. On3 was the first to report that Georgia star quarterback Carson Beck is not entering the 2025 NFL Draft.
But he is not coming back to the Bulldogs for a sixth season either. Instead, he is shockingly offering up his special talents to the highest bidder in the transfer portal.
Why Carson Beck Is Headed To Transfer Portal?
There are several reasons why the two-time title winner and one of the best QBs in Georgia history is exiting the program. The first is that he probably wants to bolster his value for the 2026 NFL Draft. Ahead of April’s event, he was seen by many draft pundits as a borderline first-round pick. Taking his talents to a different program could offer an opportunity to improve his draft stock for next year.
However, the second reason is all about the money. In the era of NIL deals and colleges paying players directly, the Georgia legend has the opportunity to land the richest NIL deal in history from a desperate program that believes he could bring them a Natty in 2026.
Also Read: Highest paid college football players: Shedeur Sanders, Arch Manning near top of NIL values
Notre Dame
If you haven’t noticed, Notre Dame has made a habit of scooping up impactful QBs in the transfer portal in recent years. And it has been a major success. The team is in the semis of the playoffs, in part, because of the offseason addition of Riley Leonard. However, win or loss, Leonard is done after this season.
Adding Beck for a year could be a way to keep the Fighting Irish in the running for a second straight championship or in contention to finish the Natty story if they can’t do it this month.
Also Read: Highest-paid college football coaches: Bill Belichick salary among top CFB coach salaries
Ohio State
Another legendary program in the college football playoffs semis with a senior QB is the Ohio State Buckeyes. There is a lot of pressure on head coach Ryan Day to at the very least get the team to a championship game this month. However, be it Day or a coach that replaces him, the Buckeyes should be considered a contender for Beck as they pursue their first championship since 2014.
Alabama
Even without Nick Saban, Alabama remains one of the most prestigious schools in football. And despite the departures of many talented players after the legendary coach’s exit, Kalen DeBoer still navigated the program to a nine-win season in 2024. Jalen Milroe is headed to the NFL Draft this spring. Replacing him with a CFB legend like Beck to show that the school can still win titles without Saban isn’t out of the realm of possibility.
- Carson Beck stats (Career): 39 games, 7,912 passing yards, 58 touchdowns, 20 interceptions, 156.4 passer ratings
Clemson
There is no doubt Clemson coach Dabo Swinney wants to quiet his doubters after six seasons of not being serious title contenders. The school is still elite and reached the playoffs this year. The two-time Natty-winning coach could feel that Carson Beck is the missing ingredient that could put him in rare air as a three-time National Championship-winning coach.
Also Read: Best college football stadiums of 2025, including the Rose Bowl