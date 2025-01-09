Carson Beck passes on NFL Draft, shockingly leaves Georgia for tranfer portal: 4 possible landing spots, including Notre Dame

In one of the most shocking developments in college football this year, two-time National Champion winner Carson Beck not only chose to pass on entering the 2025 NFL Draft, but he is actually leaving the Georgia Bulldogs and entering the transfer portal.

The entire college football world has one eye on the semifinals of the college football playoffs, which kick off tonight. However, we are also in the middle of what has become a massive element of the offseason for every program. And that is CFB free agency, AKA the transfer portal.

Related: College football games today – Get a look at the upcoming college football playoff schedule

Several notable stars have already tossed their name into the portal over the last month. However, an expected name joined the transfer market on Thursday. On3 was the first to report that Georgia star quarterback Carson Beck is not entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

But he is not coming back to the Bulldogs for a sixth season either. Instead, he is shockingly offering up his special talents to the highest bidder in the transfer portal.