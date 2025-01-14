Colorado Buffaloes worst nightmare realized as Deion Sanders’ favorite NFL team rumored to be pursuing him

The one thing the Colorado Buffaloes most feared is rumored to be happening because Deion Sanders’ favorite NFL team is looking to make him their next head coach.

After being a lousy losing program for much of the century, the Colorado Buffaloes’ fortunes changed in a major way in 2023, and it’s because of Deion Sanders. The NFL legend left Jackson State and immediately brought flair and relevancy to the program despite a 4-8 finish.

This season, the one-time Falcons and Cowboys star showed he wasn’t all flash by guiding the Buffs to a 9-4 season. And developing two-way star Travis Hunter into a Heisman Trophy winner. Sure, his son Shedeur Sanders and Hunter are departing to be top 10 picks in April’s NFL Draft. But there is a belief in college football circles Sanders has the gift of gab and the ability to reload the roster through recruiting.

Well, recruiting new stars for 2025 and beyond may end soon. Because a worrisome new rumor claims the one NFL team he would leave Boulder for is interested in “Coach Prime” leading their franchise.

Colorado Buffaloes record (2024): 9-4

Dallas Cowboys pursuing Deion Sanders to be next head coach

On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys made the bold decision to move on from head coach Mike McCarthy. His ouster came as a surprise because the franchise missed the opportunity to speak with talented Detriot Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn while the team was on their playoff bye last week.

However, that may not be a problem for them because they already had their eye on Sanders.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has spoken with Colorado HC Deion Sanders about the team’s head coaching vacancy. Discussions are expected to continue regarding the possibility of him becoming the next head coach in Dallas,” Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported.

Deion Sanders record: 13-12

“Coach Prime is considered a top candidate. Though the Cowboys plan to interview other candidates as part of the process, per team sources.”

Sanders had been linked to several NFL head coach jobs over the last year. However, the belief has always been there is only one job he would leave Colorado for — the Dallas Cowboys. Three days ago that job was not available. Now it is. And that is bad news for the Buffaloes.

