Deion Sanders registers interest in NFL head coaching vacancy

NFL teams are busy identifying and interviewing top head coaching candidates to fill their vacancies. Right now, six NFL teams are searching for a new head coach, and Deion Sanders is reportedly interested in one of them.

If so, this marks a significant change from coach Prime’s previous mindset, where he’d always expressed strong loyalty to the Colorado Buffaloes and college football in general. Yet, with his sons Shilo and Shedeur Sanders NFL-bound, papa Deion is apparently having a change of heart.

Deion Sanders expresses interest in coaching Las Vegas Raiders

Previously, many believed if there was one place Deion Sanders wanted to coach, it would be for his old team, the Dallas Cowboys, especially since he’s formed a strong bond with team owner Jerry Jones. The Cowboys have yet to reach an extension with Mike McCarthy, whose contract expires on January 14th, but Sanders has an interest in another team instead.

According to Raiders insider Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Sanders has a “very strong interest” in the Las Vegas coaching vacancy.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has his eyes on the Raiders’ coaching job, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.



“He has a very strong interest in the job,” the person said.



The person indicated that NFL-connected associates of Sanders reached out to the Raiders to express Sanders’ interest in the opening. Vincent Bonsignore on Deion Sanders-Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders moved on from Antonio Pierce after a 4-13 season and have since begun interviewing candidates to replace him. So far, those candidates include Detroit’s Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, plus Kansas City’s Steve Spagnuolo. Former coaches Pete Carroll and Robert Saleh are also scheduled for Raiders coaching interviews.

But bringing Sanders in could signal an even bigger move. Odds are, Las Vegas would try positioning themselves to select Shedeur Sanders, giving Deion a chance to continue coaching his son. Yet, with the Raiders sitting at sixth in the 2025 NFL Draft order, they’d likely have to trade into the top three, which would mean negotiating a deal with Tennessee, Cleveland, or the New York Giants.

Earlier this week, when Sanders was asked if he had any interest in making the jump from the college ranks into the NFL, he didn’t shoot the idea down.

“The only way I would consider (it) is to coach my sons.” – Deion Sanders

Coach Prime on the chance of possibly coaching his sons in the NFL👀:



“ The only way I would consider, is to coach my SONS.”



