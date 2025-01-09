Breaking down 9 head-coaching candidates for Las Vegas Raiders, including Super Bowl-winning coach

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders fired Antonio Pierce on Tuesday, signaling new beginnings for the franchise or, as some fans may see it, the continuation of a never-ending cycle of rebuilds.

This time, owner Mark Davis will have help from Fox broadcast analyst Tom Brady, who has a minority stake in the team. Per multiple reports, Brady will have a strong influence on the club’s head-coaching search.

The Raiders have already started the process, requesting interviews with multiple candidates, with some dates already set. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, they even reached out to Bill Belichick. However, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that the 72-year-old has no plans to back out of his deal with North Carolina.

So, who are the most realistic candidates for the Raiders’ head-coaching vacancy? Are there a few dark-horse candidates who deserve more buzz? Let’s examine the possibilities by category.

Mike Vrabel

Mike Vrabel’s strong ties to Tom Brady make him a realistic candidate, though he may be more of a dark-horse option. Vrabel will likely have several offers from more appealing destinations that align with his vision for his next head-coaching chapter.

In comments to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, Vrabel highlighted three key points that will guide his decision-making process:

“There’s got to be clear communication with ownership, so that we understand as coaches what the expectations are,” Vrabel said. “That’s so we can explain to them what’s reasonable, what we can do, what we probably can do and what we’re going to try to do — or die trying. I want to have a structure in place that people see the game the same way I do from an X’s and O’s standpoint, from a personnel standpoint, with team-building. We would hopefully have that alignment, which is critical.

“And I would like to be able to say that there’s a quarterback that you feel like you can win with — or that there’s a path to find the one that you can win with.”

The Raiders can satisfy Vrabel’s first two desires, but they lack both a clear-cut starting quarterback and a high enough draft pick to select a top quarterback prospect. Perhaps Vrabel sees a long-term starter in an impending free-agent quarterback like Justin Fields, but the Chicago Bears (Caleb Williams), New England Patriots (Drake Maye), and Jacksonville Jaguars (Trevor Lawrence) have more promising signal-callers under contract.

If the Raiders hire Vrabel, they can thank Brady for his influence in the interview process.

Pete Carroll

Pete Carroll will be 74 in September, but he remains active in the interview circuit. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, Carroll will interview for the Chicago Bears’ head-coaching vacancy.

Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore believes Carroll is a name to watch. If the Raiders hire Carroll, they would need a succession plan given his age, though he maintains the natural energy to handle the job.

Carroll is one of only three football coaches who have won both a Super Bowl and a national title. He has successfully built NFL teams and collegiate programs at the highest level. On his Seattle Seahawks staff, Carroll has helped shape several current and former head coaches, including Dan Quinn, Dave Canales, Gus Bradley, Robert Saleh, and Tom Cable.

For the Raiders seeking a candidate who can match résumés with Andy Reid, Sean Payton, and Jim Harbaugh, Carroll presents a realistic option.

Baltimore Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken

Todd Monken is flying under the radar but represents a realistic option given his experience and résumé. While Monken has benefited from working with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, the star quarterback posted career-high passing numbers in yards (4,172) and touchdowns (41) this year under his guidance.

Monken deserves credit for designing an offense that accentuates Jackson’s passing ability, which had been questioned early in his career. In Monken’s offense, Jackson has silenced skeptics about his ability to lead with his arm.

Though Jackson has star running back Derrick Henry in the backfield, the Ravens’ multidimensional offensive attack speaks to Monken’s creativity. Beyond Jackson’s impressive passing numbers and Henry’s second-place finish in rushing yards, wide receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman have posted career-high receiving totals. Tight end Mark Andrews recorded a career-high 11 touchdown receptions, while Isaiah Likely has excelled alongside him in two-tight-end sets.

During his three-year tenure as Georgia’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, Monken led top-nine scoring offenses in 2021 and 2022. He coached tight end Brock Bowers, who broke multiple records this year, and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett, who finished sixth nationally in passing yards for the 2022 season.

Over the last five years, Monken has built an impressive résumé, developing NFL prospects and optimizing the skill set of an MVP-caliber player. He demonstrates both experience and success, with his offenses excelling at both collegiate and professional levels.

Longshot Potential Hires

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson

According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Ben Johnson will interview virtually with the Raiders on Friday.

While Johnson’s willingness to hear the Raiders’ pitch is encouraging, Bleacher Report’s James Palmer doesn’t see the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator taking the job in Las Vegas, citing the Raiders’ quarterback situation as a deterrent for candidates.

Johnson is also set to interview with the New England Patriots on Friday and with the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. After working with Jared Goff in Detroit, he might be drawn to the opportunity to coach another former No. 1 overall pick in Trevor Lawrence or Caleb Williams. Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft, may have caught his attention as well.

Despite his lack of head-coaching experience, Johnson would be a home-run hire for the Raiders. He has led a top-five scoring offense in all three seasons as the Lions’ offensive coordinator.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen

Liam Coen’s stock is rising, and rightfully so. In his first year as an offensive play-caller, he’s leading an offense that ranks fourth in scoring and third in total yards. For context, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense ranked 20th in scoring and 23rd in total yards last year.

Coen has elevated quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has posted career highs in passing yards (4,500), touchdown passes (41), completion rate (71.4%), and passer rating (106.8) this season.

A product of Sean McVay’s coaching tree, Coen served as McVay’s assistant wide receivers and quarterbacks coach from 2018 to 2020 and as offensive coordinator in 2022. While his single year of NFL offensive coordinator experience makes him a lesser draw than Ben Johnson, the Raiders might want to act quickly if they see him as an emerging offensive mind. Every team with a vacancy next offseason may have him on their short list.

Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady

Joe Brady has worked with Josh Allen for the past two years. This season, Allen has become significantly more efficient under Brady’s guidance, throwing just six interceptions. The Bills’ dynamic quarterback finished with his lowest interception rate (1.2%) in a single season.

While Allen made spectacular plays before the Bills fired Ken Dorsey and promoted Brady to offensive coordinator in November 2023, he’s now a more refined signal-caller who makes fewer mistakes—a significant improvement for Buffalo’s offense.

With Allen in the MVP discussion and the Bills entering the playoffs with the No. 2-ranked scoring offense, Brady may be the second-most popular offensive-minded candidate behind Ben Johnson. However, teams with more established quarterback situations could draw his attention in this hiring cycle.

Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

Bleacher Report NFL insider James Palmer reports that the Raiders prefer an offensive-minded head coach, though they’ll consider candidates with defensive backgrounds.

Kellen Moore has established himself as a high-end offensive coordinator, leading top-eight scoring offenses with both the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. His only down year as an offensive play-caller came during his one-year stint with the Los Angeles Chargers under Brandon Staley. That unit finished the 2023 campaign 21st in scoring and 18th in total yards, though quarterback Justin Herbert missed a quarter of the season, and the team had seemingly lost faith in Staley.

It’s worth noting that Raiders general manager Tom Telesco served in the same position with the Chargers during Moore’s time in Los Angeles.

Minnesota Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores

Brian Flores has strong ties to Tom Brady from their time with the New England Patriots. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Raiders “are expected” to have interest in Flores.

During Brady’s time in New England, Flores rose from scout to linebackers coach with play-calling responsibilities before taking the Miami Dolphins’ head-coaching job in 2019.

While Flores led the Dolphins to two winning seasons in three years, his strained relationship with franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa raises concerns about his candidacy. Flores must demonstrate that he’s learned from his first head-coaching experience, particularly regarding creating a positive environment for his quarterback.

Flores’ defensive credentials are unquestionable. In Miami and Minnesota, he’s led top-six scoring defenses. If the 43-year-old pairs with a quality offensive play-caller, he could convince the Raiders to give him a second chance as a head coach.

Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo

The Raiders could make a strategic move by hiring away a division rival’s defensive coordinator. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Las Vegas has requested an interview with Kansas City Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo.

Spagnuolo has led a top-four scoring defense in 2023 and 2024. He brings head-coaching experience from his tenure with the then-St. Louis Rams (2009-2011) and as the New York Giants’ interim head coach for the final four games of the 2017 season.

The Raiders may value Spagnuolo’s extensive experience and league connections. His coaching career began in the early 1980s, and he’s become a respected defensive play-caller who’s been part of multiple Super Bowl teams (Giants in 2007 and Chiefs in 2019, 2022-23).

In his interview with the Raiders, Spagnuolo could emphasize his ability to build a quality staff—a crucial factor in developing the quarterback room.

