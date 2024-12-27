NFL insider reveals input Tom Brady will have on key Las Vegas Raiders decision in 2025

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis and future Hall of Fame inductee Tom Brady waited several years for the NFL to approve Brady’s deal to buy a minority stake in the franchise. Now that the best player in NFL history is now co-owner of the Raiders, he is poised to have a significant voice in football operations moving forward.

The NFL officially approved Brady’s deal to buy a small stake in the Raiders’ franchise this year. While league rules prevent him from having access to NFL teams that most broadcasters receive, he will get to help influence decision-making over football operations in Las Vegas.

Antonio Pierce coaching record: 8-16 as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach

Brady and Davis have a very close relationship, with the former NFL quarterback having already bought an ownership stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. The pair are now working together in the NFL with a shared version of turning the Raiders around.

On Friday’s episode of the Scoop City podcast Dianna Russini of The Athletic said that Brady “will be part of the Raiders’ coaching decision” this offseason and he’ll have input in deciding who becomes the next quarterback.

“Mark Davis is very passionate about leaning on Tom Brady for thoughts—especially when they want to go pick a quarterback at some point here. Whether that means the draft or that means free agency, if it means the quarterbacks that are on their roster right now.” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Tom Brady’s involvement in the Las Vegas Raiders organization

Davis named Antonio Pierce the full-time Raiders head coach this past offseason after the locker room demanded it, with edge rusher Maxx Crosby threatening a trade demand if Pierce wasn’t retained. One year later, Pierce is expected to be among the NFL coaches fired after Week 18.

Assuming that decision is made following the conclusion of the regular season, Brady will seemingly be a key voice in the Raiders coaching search. He does have some ties to a few NFL coaching candidates in 2025, including Mike Vrabel and Brian Flores, which could help influence who takes over for Las Vegas next season.

